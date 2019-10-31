Chris Janson Honored With Excellence In Creativity Award At 2019 IP Champions Gala 

Country music recording artist Chris Janson joined greats across many industries on Tuesday night in Washington D.C. as an honoree at the 2019 Global IP Champions Gala at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier presented Janson with the Excellence in Creativity Award, citing his artistry as a songwriter, musicianship as an instrumentalist and individuality as an entertainer. The Chamber described him as "navigating a new country music genre... expertly perched on the fence between country music's past and future."

"For anybody who supports the songwriter... that's the number one," said Janson in his acceptance speech. "I'm a songwriter in my heart, and once I learned to write songs, I realized that's what it was really all about... and to be here in D.C. tonight... right in the thick of it... it's just an amazing honor."

The Global IP Champions Gala is an annual event that brings together visionaries who generate jobs, personify innovation and creativity, ensure safety, and enable access to innovative products and services that move society forward. Each year, GIPC hosts the event to celebrate and recognize leaders in fields that rely on strong IP to protect their cultural, scientific, and economic contributions.

Janson's latest honor follows another career milestone with the release of his third Warner Music Nashville album Real Friends. Described as "an upbeat reflection of the happily married father of four and the values he holds dear" (Billboard), the record features 13 tracks co-written and co-produced by Janson. He took his No. 1 smash "Good Vibes" to both Ellen and TODAY last week along with upcoming single "Done", which will impact radio on November 25.

The road warrior also recently announced newly added dates for the Real Friends Tour (see below). Tickets for the run, which already featured a sold-out headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, are currently available at https://www.chrisjanson.com/tour.

Real Friends - Tour (New Dates)

1/10/20 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre

1/11/20 - Bel Air, MD - APG Federal Credit Union Arena

1/17/20 - Enid, OK - Stride Bank Center

1/18/20 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

1/24/20 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino

1/25/20 - Paducah, KY - The Carson Center

1/31/20 - Ralston, NE - Ralston Arena

2/1/20 - Owensboro, KY - Owensboro Convention Center

2/7/20 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

2/8/20 - Harrisburg, PA - (more info to be announced soon)

3/13/20 - Columbus, OH - (more info to be announced soon)

3/20/20 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

3/21/20 - Hampton, VA - (more info to be announced soon)





