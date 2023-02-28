Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour

Chlöe Bailey Announces First-Ever North American Headline Tour

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 AM local time.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Singer/songwriter/producer Chlöe shares her first-ever live shows in celebration of her debut album In Pieces, releasing on March 31st. The R&B songstress will begin The In Pieces tour on April 11th in Chicago and includes stops in New York, Atlanta and more before concluding in Los Angeles on May 3rd. See below for full routing.

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 AM local time. Artist presales begins now. For more information, please visit: https://www.chloebailey.net/

In Pieces, two-years in the making, showcases songs written, arranged, and produced by Chlöe. The album features the previously released "Pray It Away," and the new single, "How Does It Feel" ft. Chris Brown. Pre-order In Pieces HERE.

The In Pieces Tour Dates

April 11th - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

April 13th - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

April 14th - Toronto, ON - Rebel

April 17th - Boston, MA - House of Blues

April 18th - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 20th - New York, NY - Terminal 5

April 23rd - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

April 25th - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 26th - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

April 30th - Sacramento, CA - Sol Blume*

May 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

*festival



Austin’s Oblivion Access Festival, the independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, revealed the full festival lineup featuring newly added headliners Faust, who are celebrating 50+ years as a band, Duster, who will perform for the first time ever in Texas, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, who will perform the album Earth.
