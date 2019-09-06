Children's Musician Laurie Berkner's New Single Teaches About Money

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner brings the fun to making change with her new single, "A Dollar." An instant Berkner classic, this song will have kids and parents bopping along as Laurie breaks down all the ways to change a dollar. It'll help kids get a jump-start on their math and logic, and the tune is so catchy that parents might even find themselves humming it at the cash register. With Laurie to help out, math just makes, well, "cents"!



"I really enjoyed the visual, playful, and math aspects of writing this song," says Laurie. "I hope the meaning of the numeric relationships will make sense to older kids, and that all kids will have fun with it!"



The "A Dollar" music video features Laurie Berkner and bandmate Susie Lampert as they try to buy some ice cream, and in the process, learn about the different coin combinations that make one dollar.



This song will be on Laurie Berkner's new album, Waiting For The Elevator, coming October 4th, 2019.

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights - Oct. 2019 - March 2020

Oct. 13 - MDSC Annual Buddy Walk & Family Festival - Wakefield, MA

Oct. 20 - iPlay America - Freehold, NJ

Oct. 26 - The Concert Hall - NYC - "Monster Boogie" Halloween Concert!

Nov. 9 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Dec. 7 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY - Holiday Show!

Dec. 8 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY - Holiday Show!

Dec. 14 - Capitol Center for the Arts - Concord, NH - Holiday Show!

Feb. 8 - Whitaker Center, Harrisburg, PA

Feb. 22 - McCarter Theatre Center, Princeton, NJ

March 1 - Gordon Center for the Performing Arts, Owings Mills, MD





