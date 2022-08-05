Child Seat Release Debut Album 'Bad Holiday'

Moonboot! Records and LA-based indie pop-rock duo Child Seat are excited to announce the release of the band's anticipated debut album Bad Holiday. On the 11 song album, Madeleine Mathews (MAWD) and Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM, Bizou), turns pandemic setbacks into indie rock gold.

The entirety of their debut album written remotely during the pandemic and the lyrical content on Bad Holiday touches on drastic changes around the world-devastating wildfires, sickness and loss-and Mathews' internal struggle to adjust to the new abnormal.

The song "Burning" refers to the 2021 wildfire that threatened Mathews' hometown and wiped-out hundreds of thousands of acres of land that she'd hiked and traversed throughout her youth. While some songs feature darker subjects, Mathews and Mazzaschi manage to cultivate an upbeat and catchy sound as they explore universal themes of love, anxiety, and depression.

To celebrate the release, Child Seat announced a hometown record release show taking place on August 6 at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Support for the show will be provided by special guests Jagged Baptist Club and Julez & The Rollerz as well as comedian Nate Adamsky (MC).

Child Seat formed in 2021 by Madeleine Mathews and Josiah Mazzaschi. In the midst of producing and recording Mathews' debut solo record, Mazzaschi fell ill with Covid. Bedridden for weeks and climbing the walls, he sent Mathews instrumental tracks that he'd been stockpiling throughout the pandemic. Inspired by the nostalgic yet modern sound, Mathews began overlaying timely lyrics and catchy vocal melodies.

Within a month, the two had compiled a full-length LP, aptly titled Bad Holiday-a cheeky reference to the early stages of lockdown. Mathews' powerful rock vocals, reminiscent of artists like Brittany Howard/Karen O., create a unique juxtaposition over Mazzaschi's synth heavy/80's inspired instrumentals.

Mazzaschi and Mathews first teamed up in 2017 to work on Mathews' solo project (MAWD). Their immediate musical connection led the two artists to collaborate on songs for MAWD, but they also toyed with the idea of starting a new project together some day.

Child Seat encompasses both Mathews and Mazzaschi's strengths. Mazzaschi has over 20+ years of success recording and producing artists like The Jesus and the Mary Chain, Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins, Deap Vally, Built to Spill, Rilo Kiley and more, as well as writing/performing for his own projects; Light FM, Motorhome, and Bizou.

Mathews, who has fronted and written for numerous bands as well has won songwriting competitions, is defined by her unique vocal styling and powerful lyricism. The band's debut album also features performances by Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins and saxophonist Ron Dziubla.

Listen to the new album here: