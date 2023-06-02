Chika Returns With Emotional New Single 'Requiem for a Dream'

Grammy-nominated rapper CHIKA returns with the evocative “Requiem For a Dream,” her first new single since 2021. The song reintroduces the remarkable artist to the world by doing what only she can: delving into the depths of her psyche while revealing a remarkable musical versatility.

“Requiem For a Dream” sounds like a soothing lullaby that’s been tattooed with lamenting lyrics. “Often I just wanna cry,” CHIKA raps over the beat—which pairs the gothic, technical architecture of drill production to a lilting melody—before she admits, ominously: “my family can’t take another goodbye.”

But that emotional downpoint is immediately qualified by the song’s hook, where the Alabama native flexes her distinctive singing voice. In barely over two minutes, “Requiem” covers a remarkable spectrum of human emotion.

Though CHIKA has been quietly cooking for a minute, the impact of her previous work still ripples through the music world. The musical maverick and media darling has been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, In Style, Interview and more.

Her 2020 debut EP Industry Games not only landed her on XXL’s coveted Freshman cover, but earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. In 2021, she followed that record with Once Upon a Time, another EP that showcased her storytelling and unstoppable kinetic energy.

Now with "Requiem For a Dream," CHIKA sets the table for her highly anticipated album and continues to push hip-hop forward with another groundbreaking chapter.

Photo Credit: Tosin Gbadmosi