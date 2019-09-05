Chelsea Wolfe Shares Her Love Song to Music, 'Deranged for Rock & Roll'
After a spellbinding performance at The Cure's Pasadena Daydream Festival this past weekend in LA, Chelsea Wolfe is weeks away from releasing her latest album Birth Of Violence via Sargent House on September 13th.
Birth of Violence is a return to the reclusive nature of her earlier recordings where we see Wolfe withdraw into her own world of enigmatic and elusive autobiography. But the album also exists in the present, addressing modern tragedies such as school shootings and the poisoning of the planet.
On the song Wolfe tells us "Deranged for Rock & Roll" is my love song to music. Every time I ever tried to walk a different path, music always called me back home to it. It's in my blood; it's my one source of true peace. I love its chaos and its rough edges, and I love the way it can bring understanding and comfort. I belong to music, and it to me. I feel Gilbert's video illustrates that unnamed pull towards something so well. My character is destined to sing the same song over and over in this purgatory of a desert bar, while different people come through the town and begin to feel the pull as well, drawing them into this vortex to stay for good."
Video director Gilbert Trejo (Pixies, DIIV) says "From the beginning we knew this video took place outside of society. The melody invokes compulsion, a certain type of purgatory, the inability to just buckle down and fly the straight path. Everyone's purgatory exists side by side, and we affect one another without ever knowing."
Wolfe will be embarking on a major North American tour this fall, stripping back the live show to perform her new songs (and old) in a more intimate light. All dates are listed below.
Chelsea Wolfe Acoustic Tour:
10/18: San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
10/19: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/22: Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel
10/24: Chicago, IL - Metro
10/25: Detroit, MI - Senate Theater
10/26: Toronto, ONT - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/27: Montreal, QC - Le National
10/29: Boston, MA - Royale
10/31: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/01: New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
11/03: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
11/04: Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater
11/05: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
11/06: Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
11/08: Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
11/09: Austin, TX - Levitation
11/10: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/12: Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
11/13: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
11/15: Los Angeles, CA - The Palace Theatre
11/16: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11/18: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/20: Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/21: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
* All dates with special guest Ioanna Gika
Photo Credit: John Crawford