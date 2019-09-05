Chelsea Wolfe Shares Her Love Song to Music, 'Deranged for Rock & Roll'

After a spellbinding performance at The Cure's Pasadena Daydream Festival this past weekend in LA, Chelsea Wolfe is weeks away from releasing her latest album Birth Of Violence via Sargent House on September 13th.

Birth of Violence is a return to the reclusive nature of her earlier recordings where we see Wolfe withdraw into her own world of enigmatic and elusive autobiography. But the album also exists in the present, addressing modern tragedies such as school shootings and the poisoning of the planet.

On the song Wolfe tells us "Deranged for Rock & Roll" is my love song to music. Every time I ever tried to walk a different path, music always called me back home to it. It's in my blood; it's my one source of true peace. I love its chaos and its rough edges, and I love the way it can bring understanding and comfort. I belong to music, and it to me. I feel Gilbert's video illustrates that unnamed pull towards something so well. My character is destined to sing the same song over and over in this purgatory of a desert bar, while different people come through the town and begin to feel the pull as well, drawing them into this vortex to stay for good."

Video director Gilbert Trejo (Pixies, DIIV) says "From the beginning we knew this video took place outside of society. The melody invokes compulsion, a certain type of purgatory, the inability to just buckle down and fly the straight path. Everyone's purgatory exists side by side, and we affect one another without ever knowing."

Wolfe will be embarking on a major North American tour this fall, stripping back the live show to perform her new songs (and old) in a more intimate light. All dates are listed below.

Chelsea Wolfe Acoustic Tour:

10/18: San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

10/19: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/21: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/22: Estes Park, CO - Stanley Hotel

10/24: Chicago, IL - Metro

10/25: Detroit, MI - Senate Theater

10/26: Toronto, ONT - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/27: Montreal, QC - Le National

10/29: Boston, MA - Royale

10/31: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/01: New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11/03: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

11/04: Charlotte, NC - McGlohon Theater

11/05: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/06: Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

11/08: Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

11/09: Austin, TX - Levitation

11/10: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/12: Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

11/13: Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

11/15: Los Angeles, CA - The Palace Theatre

11/16: San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11/18: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/20: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/21: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

* All dates with special guest Ioanna Gika

Photo Credit: John Crawford





Related Articles View More Music Stories