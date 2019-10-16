Cheerleader Announces 'Almost Forever' LP

Philadelphia's Cheerleader release new single "Chimera" today with news of their new studio full-length album Almost Forever - due out February 7th, 2020 via Bright Antenna. The euphoric 11-track LP was recorded in LA with producer Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands) and comes five years after the band's debut LP The Sunshine of Your Youth.



The Sunshine of Your Youth was released in 2015 to glowing coverage from SPIN, Relix, Paste, WXPN, Philly Voice and more. The debut also saw the band collaborate with lauded comedy site Funny or Die for their hilarious "A Million Ways" music video. At the end of 2016, following a heavy tour cycle, singer & principal songwriter Joseph Haller put the band on hiatus citing mental and physical exhaustion. "I was at a point where I could not continue to tour. And even if I could, I was not in a state where I would have been able to do the songs from Sunshine any justice." noted Haller.



After nearly 5 months of dormancy, Haller regrouped and began writing and demoing songs without any pressure of releasing them under the Cheerleader moniker. "These were not intended to be Cheerleader songs when I wrote them but were just songs that felt right and natural to me," says Haller. The output was unsparingly honest and even bleak at times, in stark contrast to the innocent exuberance that characterized his earlier work, but he soon realized that he was laying groundwork for Cheerleader's rebirth. Following two years of writing and recording, the band teased their new direction with the release of "Bang, Bang" this Summer - a strong reintroduction that The Line of Best Fit called "hypnotic" and "one of the most impressive indie-rock compositions of the year."



Cheerleader's new studio full-length - Almost Forever - is due out February 7th via Bright Antenna. You can stream the new single "Chimera" via all DSPs and you can watch the official music video. For all up-to-date information on new music and touring, please stay tuned to www.chrleader.com.

Almost Forever - Track Listing

1. Flight Tonight

2. Domestica

3. Everyone's Wearing Skin

4. Non-Stop Flight

5. Chimera

6. Back On Board

7. Bang Bang

8. Things We Regret

9. Providence

10. Who Knows When

11. All That's Left





Related Articles View More Music Stories