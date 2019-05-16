Cheap Trick, Juliette Lewis, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne To Celebrate Linda Perry

Cheap Trick, Juliette Lewis, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Willa Amai and more will come together at Linda Perry & Friends: A Night At The GRAMMY Museum® on Saturday, June 29. Proceeds from the benefit gala honoring Perry will provide essential support for the GRAMMY Museum Foundation®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to music education and preservation initiatives. More performers and guest artists to be announced soon. The gala will begin with a reception and silent auction that will take place on all four floors of the GRAMMY Museum.

A dinner, live auction, award presentation, and tribute concert will follow at The Novo at L.A. Live. Auction items include exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences, and a one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests including a meet-and-greet with Dolly Parton and Linda Perry at a TBD location and VIP tickets and meet-and-greet with Brandi Carlile at an upcoming 2019 tour date, and a customized whiskey barrel donated by Jack Daniel's. Produce for the evening's vegan dinner is donated by One Gun Ranch and prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering.

"I'm honored that my dearest friends, colleagues, and collaborators who have supported me throughout my life will now come together to help me raise awareness for the GRAMMY Museum's education initiatives." said Linda Perry. "Music education should not be a luxury and with the help of these visionaries and this community, we hope to play a small part of sparking creativity and inspiring future songwriters, producers, and musicians."

Perry is being recognized at the 2019 A Night At The GRAMMY Museum gala for her considerable creative accomplishments as a music producer and songwriter, and her longtime support of a number of causes through We Are Hear-the combination record label, publishing house, management company, and production entity she launched with multiplatinum producer Kerry Brown in 2017-which recently raised $1 million for Woolsey Fire recovery with their One Love Malibu Festival benefit concert. Perry is a Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee for working with artists such as Adele, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, P!nk, and Britney Spears, and was also nominated in 2018 for a GRAMMY® Award for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical, making her the first woman in 15 years to be nominated in the category.

The GRAMMY Museum Foundation is committed to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. The Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through its education programs. The education goals include creating an enhanced exploratory experience for students and teachers visiting the Museum, equipping K-12 educators with strategies and resources to demonstrate the power of music in the classroom, educating youth and families in ways that encourage and enrich their own music appreciation and expression, preparing youth to pursue post-secondary education and professional careers in the music industry and related fields, increasing access to music programs in underprivileged communities, empowering youth to reach their full creative potential, and contributing to and leading the movement to increase music education in schools and communities. The Museum uses music as a gateway to learning, inspiring and cultivating creativity, and critical self-expression.

GRAMMY Camp, which recently announce that it will take place from July 23 - July 27 at the University of Southern California this year featuring guest artists The Head And The Heart and JoJo, is one of several education initiatives the GRAMMY Museum Foundation supports throughout the year. Other upcoming programs include the annual Summer Session from June 24-29 at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live and GRAMMY Career Days. Summer Session is a six-day nonresidential program that provides novice and intermediate songwriters, who are currently enrolled in high school in Southern California, the resources necessary to build a solid foundation in songwriting. Career Day-sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund in a few regional cities throughout the month of May-provides insight and advice to high school students about careers in the music industry.

The gala offers a range of sponsorship packages that include a Pre-Gala Event at the GRAMMY Museum, dinner and specialty seating for guests, and more. For ticketing information, including sponsorship packages for the pre-gala reception, dinner and specialty seating, please visit: www.grammymuseum.org/support/linda-perry Balcony seating will go on sale on May 17, 2019.





