Charlotte Spiral Share New Single 'Suddenly'

Charlotte Spiral, the duo of Amy Spencer and Avi Barath, impressed with their two early EPs, Ideal Life and New Light. The duo are now back with a new single, 'Suddenly' - their most intimate track yet.

Charlotte Spiral takes their name from a well known pose in figure skating, adopting the moniker after they watched endless old black and white figure skating videos in slow motion. Mesmerised by the elegance and beauty of the routines, they started playing along, creating a live soundtrack using only voice and piano. These musical ideas quickly developed into distinctive and bold songs, whilst retaining the timeless spirit of the figure skating videos that inspired the project.

Charlotte Spiral's new single, 'Suddenly', was written shortly after the pair took a trip out of London. Upon arriving back to the city, lead singer and vocalist Amy penned lyrics that are a reflection on the sense of hopefulness that the trip had triggered, with Avi composing the track's delicate piano.

The single was recorded at Avi's studio in Deptford, mostly in one take, encapsulating the warm and intimate feeling of the song. The pair brought together some of their closest friends and favourite musicians to embellish the track -notably, a string quartet, a sound Charlotte Spiral has wanted to incorporate into their music since the early days.

'Suddenly' follows on from the band's early releases which are the products of a longstanding collaborative relationship with London producer and Speedy Wunderground founder, Dan Carey. Having met in 2019, a strong relationship blossomed and Charlotte Spiral have quickly become a frequent feature of the label's live nights along with featuring on The Quarantine Series, which Carey recorded over lockdown. Both EPs were met with critical acclaim from the likes of The Sunday Times, Clash and The Line of Best Fit, and their early single 'Only Place I Know' included as one of Don Lett's Favourite Tracks of 2019.

Listen to the new track here: