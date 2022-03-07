Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Release Debut Album 'Topical Dancer'

Belgian-Caribbean provocateur Charlotte Adigéry and her long-term musical partner, Bolis Pupul released their phenomenal debut album Topical Dancer via Soulwax's iconic label DEEWEE today.

The album cements Charlotte and Bolis as a duo under both their names for the first time and is co-written and co-produced by Soulwax. Topical Dancer is both a triumph of kaleidoscopic electro-pop and "a snapshot of how we think about pop culture in the 2020s."

Topical Dancer is a 13-track whirlwind through the innately creative minds of Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul. Cultural appropriation and racism. Social media vanity. Post-colonialism and political correctness. These are not talking points that you'd ordinarily hear on the dancefloor but Charlotte and Bolis have ripped up the rulebook with their debut record. Featuring standout singles "Blenda," "HAHA," "Thank You," "Ceci n'est pas un cliche" and today's focus track "Making Sense Stop," which premiered on Matt Wilkinson's Apple Music show yesterday.

"We talked about writing intentionally and topically but also liberating yourself from writing in that way and finding meaning in words in another way," notes Charlotte of "Making Sense Stop," the last song they made for the album. "Words have meaning but can also carry energy for example. And by exploring all these ways of writing, and talking a lot about David Byrne and his genius way of writing, we decided to 'Stop Making Sense' for this last song."

The Ghent-based duo, who broke out with their 2019 Zandoli EP, are rare storytellers in electronic music: they take the temperature of the time and funnel them into their playful synth concoctions - never didactic and always with a knowing wink. With widespread critical acclaim from the likes of The New York TImes, Pitchfork, KCRW, BBC 6 Music, Apple Music, The Guardian, NME and many more, Topical Dancer is a deliciously mischievous dance record, and an outstanding debut LP from Belgium's brightest musical talent.

To celebrate the release of their debut album, Charlotte and Bolis will be embarking on a worldwide headline tour in April and May, with North American dates including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more. Tickets can be purchased HERE with full tour details below.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Apr 04 Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

Apr 05 Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

Apr 06 Manchester, UK - YES

Apr 07 London, UK - XOYO

Apr 10 Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Apr 11 Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete's

Apr 17 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

Apr 19 Berlin, DE - Berghain Kantine

Apr 20 Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Apr 25 Paris, FR - Trabendo

May 10 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

May 12 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 13 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

May 14 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

May 17 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

May 18 San Francisco, CA - Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

May 20 Seattle, WA - Barboza