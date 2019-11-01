Charlie Puth Releases 'Mother' Remix

Multi-GRAMMY nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth's new single "Mother" has received the remix treatment from acclaimed DJ Fedde Le Grand (Coldplay, Madonna), transforming the infectious single into a high energy dancefloor-ready anthem. The release follows Puth's interview and performance of "Mother" earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Penned and produced by Puth alongside Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, Ryan Tedder & Billy Walsh, "Mother" was deemed a "catchy hit" and "anthem for rebellious teenage love" by PEOPLE upon release, while The FADER declared "Puth season is in full swing" with "yet another banger." The single has quickly amassed over 19.8 million streams, while the Dawit N.M.-directed video companion boasts over 15 million views.

The trilogy of "Mother," "I Warned Myself" and "Cheating On You" mark the first new releases from Puth since his 2018 GRAMMY nominated sophomore album Voicenotes. Debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200, the album received an RIAA gold certification within four days of release and claims over 3.3 billion of Puth's collective 7.3 billion global streams via 4x-platinum #1 Top 40 smash "Attention," 2x-platinum follow-up "How Long" & platinum certified single "Done For Me." The album was supported by Puth's widely successful headline Voicenotes Tour, which saw sold-out shows across North America and Asia.

Puth fully exploded onto the music scene in 2015 as the songwriter, producer and featured vocalist on Wiz Khalifa's 3x-GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated single "See You Again." One of the decade's biggest releases, the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks, became the best-selling song of the year, and boasts a diamond RIAA certification. Soon after followed the release of Puth's debut platinum certified album Nine Track Mind, which included 4x-platinum hits "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "One Call Away" and 3x-platinum "Marvin Gaye."

Having quickly proven to be one of music's most in-demand collaborators, Puth has lent his songwriting and production talent to artists such as Katy Perry ("Harleys In Hawaii" & "Small Talk"), 5 Seconds of Summer ("Easier"), Maroon 5 ("Lips On You"), Michael Bublé ("Love You Anymore") and more.

Watch the music video for "Mother" here:





