Charli XCX Will Drop 'Brat' Album This Summer: 'My All Time Favorite Forever'

Let's ride! Charli XCX is officially entering her next album era.

The "Speed Drive" singer is dropping her new album, "Brat," this summer. The 15-song album comes to a full length of 41:23 minutes. Pre-order the album here.

"Was struggling to find the words for this earlier," Charli XCX said in a text message to her fans this morning. "Every record I make is my 'favourite record' once i finish it, but I think this one might be my all time favourite forever."

She has previously described the album as a "club record" that she can't wait to play around the world. "Von Dutch," the highly-anticipated lead single from the album, is slated to drop on Thursday, February 29, alongside a new music video.

Charli also continues to position herself as a prolific collaborator in the film space, producing original scores and tracks for feature film story-telling.

Charli made ‘Hot Girl’, the official song for A24 teen slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies directed by Halina Reijn and starring Rachel Sennott; the track instantly went down as a cult fan favorite. She had another hit on her hands when she dropped the "Speed Drive" single from "Barbie: the Album." She also contributed to the original score of teen queer comedy Bottoms directed by Emma Seligman.

Next up Charli is co-executive producing with Jack Antonoff the musical score for Mother Mary, David Lowry’s film which follows a fictional pop musician starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Cole due for release in 2024. As an actress Charli has been cast in the reboot of the 1978 cult horror classic Faces of Death which is currently under production.

Photo Courtesy of Atlantic Records