Charli XCX Will Be Honored With ASCAP Global Impact Award At The 2024 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the only U.S. PRO that operates on a not-for-profit basis, will present pioneering pop phenomenon Charli XCX with the ASCAP Global Impact Award in honor of her tremendous impact on pop music. The prestigious award recognizes the enduring worldwide popularity of ASCAP members and their music. Charli joins a select group of acclaimed musical hitmakers who have previously received the award, including Lana Del Rey and Hillary Lindsey.

“Charli is an unstoppable creative force. Her avant-garde style is daring, authentic and infectious as she expertly infuses the best of the underground and mainstream worlds into her music. She's not just shaping pop music – she's redefining it,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “We are absolutely thrilled to present her with the ASCAP Global Impact Award.”

Charli XCX is an innovative pop icon, winning critical acclaim for her forward-thinking musical style and entrepreneurial spirit. Her upcoming sixth studio album BRAT is the eagerly-awaited follow up to 2022's CRASH, which reached #1 on the UK's official album chart. Following the breakout success of her Barbie soundtrack contribution “Speed Drive” last year, she is co-executive producing the score for the A24 film Mother Mary with Jack Antonoff and producing original music for Benito Skinner's series Overcompensating. In addition to her chart-topping success as an artist, Charli has established a prolific songwriting career, co-writing megahits including Icona Pop's “I Love It,” Iggy Azalea's “Fancy,” Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes's “Señorita” and Selena Gomez's “Same Old Love.”

Over the course of her career, Charli has received the Ivor Novello Visionary Award, Billboard Women in Music Powerhouse Award, Variety Hitmakers Innovator of Pop Award, two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award as well as nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMAs.

“For me writing songs is not about structure or formula or doing what has previously “worked.” In my opinion, there is no special code or rule book that must be followed to obtain an amazing song. The best songs for me, are good because they can make you feel like the lead character in your own movie or because they have some kind of indescribable quality about them that makes them addictive. I'm honoured to receive this award from ASCAP; it's cool to see them advocate for authenticity and nice to be recognised by an organization dedicated to supporting songwriters and fostering an environment where we can craft music we love,” said Charli.

The ASCAP Global Impact Award presentation takes place during an exclusive party to celebrate the ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2024 winners on Wednesday, May 8 in Los Angeles. The invitation-only event will recognize the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most-performed pop songs of the past year.

