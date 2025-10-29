Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe & More Join 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as Special Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has unveiled additional music icons and cultural trailblazers joining the lineup of presenters and performers set to honor this year’s Inductees at the 40th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Fans can be part of this historic night by purchasing tickets now here and tuning in as the Induction Ceremony streams live coast to coast on Disney+ at 5:00 p.m. PST / 8:00 p.m. EST. A primetime special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments will air on ABC, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, and be available the next day on Hulu.

The newly announced special guests include Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, Chappell Roan, Donald Glover, En Vogue, Feist, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azor, Janelle Monáe, Jerry Cantrell, Jim Carrey, Joe Perry, The Killers, Lisa Coleman, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

They join the previously announced lineup of presenters and performers, which includes Beck, Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, Doja Cat, Elton John, Flea, Iggy Pop, J.I.D, Killer Mike, Maxwell, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, RAYE, Sleepy Brown, Taylor Momsen, Teddy Swims, and Twenty One Pilots.

Ahead of the big night on Nov. 8th, the celebration continues on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which will feature a special “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode on Tuesday, Nov. 4, honoring the music and legacy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees past and present.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.