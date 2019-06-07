Channel Tres Announces Headline Shows In Sydney, Melbourne & Auckland

Ahead of his sure-to-be intoxicating debut at Splendour in the Grass next month, today, Compton-born artist Channel Tres announces two sideshows set for Sydney and Melbourne, presented by Frontier Touring and I OH YOU.



The sideshows will be his second trip to Australia, following last year's rave appearances at Spilt Milk and City Loop festivals and his own headline tour down the east coast.



Today, Channel Tres also announces the Black Moses EP, his follow-up to last year's acclaimed self-titled debut. Black Moses will be released 2 August worldwide on Godmode, the LA label and production team who introduced us to Yaeji and Shamir.



First single 'Sexy Black Timberlake' is a fusion of low-slung deep house, West Coast rap, and Channel Tres' effortlessly deep baritone. Lyrically it's a taste of some of the larger issues Channel Tres has been grappling with as a young black man on the rise. Society still tends to stereotype black men as one of two extremes: violent threats or mythical sex objects. This song is about being made to feel like the latter.



'Sexy Black Timberlake' is released alongside another trippy South Central visual served up by director Ian Goodwin, who helmed Channel's debut 'Controller' video as well as films for Drake, Young Thug, and Cousin Stizz.



In less than a year, Channel Tres has found fans in everyone from Elton John to Anderson .Paak to Disclosure, with Pitchfork, NPR, Gorilla vs. Bear, triple j, BBC Radio 1, Beats1 and KCRW lining up as early champions. In the first half of this year he toured North America, first with Robyn, then with Vince Staples. In the past month, Channel Tres has taken his mesmerising mix of music and movement to some of the world's most elite festivals, including Primavera Sound (Barcelona), Distortion Festival (Copenhagen), and Field Day (London) - a nice warm-up run for our own Splendour in the Grass.





