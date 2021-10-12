Chakourah Announces New EP 'lotusland'

American music maker Chakourah (Alecia Chakour) is pleased to announce the Friday, October 29 release of her brand new six-song EP, lotusland.

Best known for her collaborations, Chakourah is a celebrated vocalist, percussionist and arranger who connects and uplifts artists across genres and generations. Co-produced alongside her brother, multi-instrumentalist Alex Chakour (Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Brittany Howard), the Chakour siblings carve out their own unique fantasy world of "R&B-laced, cinematic Arab-Americana" on lotusland.

As a member of the 12-piece rock & soul circus that is the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Chakour takes the lead as writer, producer and frontwoman on lotusland-her first completed solo project in over a decade and the first in an emerging series of new work.

The EP's first single, "West St.," is a bittersweet love song between a girl and a creature from another world. They realize their time together can only be short, and that the best way to love each other is to let go and watch each other shine from a distance.

Listen to the new single here: