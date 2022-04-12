Ceremony Release New 'Vanity Spawned By Fear' 12'

Today Cali's CEREMONY release their new 12" - Vanity Spawned By Fear just ahead of their North America Spring 2022 tour. Vanity Spawned By Fear is the legendary, acclaimed punk band's first standalone single of their career: an infectious take on new musick, glam, and moody synth! Vanity Spawned by Fear is available now digitally, and in a limited edition, one-time-only vinyl pressing.

CEREMONY guitarist Anthony Anzaldo Jr. comments: "We do our best to keep futility a secret, a cognitive exercise with feeble reward. The Poppy field reminds us that not all things are meant to be altered. In California, Vanity is spawned by fear."

Watch the music video below, directed by Ceremony frontman Ross Farrar (his directorial debut) and Nedda Afsari.

CEREMONY embark on their North American Spring 2022 tour next week on April 21 through May 29. The run includes select sold out shows with TURNSTILE and additional headline dates with CITIZEN. The full tour routing is available below.

To celebrate the new release, Ceremony are hosting a one-night-only event -THIS THURSDAY- at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles. They'll be performing live in the theater - a unique set with some never before seen visuals along with a special viewing of the "Vanity" video for the first (only?) on the big screen. They'll also be screening Suzan Pitt's landmark, influential cult animated short film 'Asparagus'.

There will be exclusive CEREMONY X BRAIN DEAD merch, as well as a limited Brain Dead-only variant of the new 12" with a hand-numbered, Brain Dead-designed OBI strip. Tickets are on sale now, and capacity is extremely limited -

Vanity Spawned By Fear is available now on limited 12" via Relapse and digitally on all streaming platforms. Order and listen AT THIS LOCATION.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4/21 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room +

4/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall +

4/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress +

4/25 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *SOLD OUT*

4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre *SOLD OUT*

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *SOLD OUT*

4/28 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper +

4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre *SOLD OUT*

4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox *SOLD OUT*

5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *SOLD OUT*

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre *SOLD OUT*

5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *SOLD OUT*

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live *SOLD OUT*

5/8 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group +

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *SOLD OUT*

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl *SOLD OUT*

5/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome #

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *SOLD OUT*

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater *SOLD OUT*

5/16 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends #

5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre *SOLD OUT*

5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *SOLD OUT*

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre *SOLD OUT*

5/20 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa +

5/21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium *SOLD OUT*

5/22 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom #

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *SOLD OUT*

5/25 - Long Island, NY - Amityville Music Hall #

5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

5/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

5/28 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery +

5/29 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT*

All Dates w/ Turnstile, Citizen, Ekulu & Truth Cult, except:

+ Ceremony Headline

# w/ Citizen, No Turnstile