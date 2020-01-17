Ceraphin Radio Network Announced The Launch Of Radio Stations In 6 Countries

Ceraphin Radio Network is a radio broadcasting network in Canada that owns and operates 6 radio stations. It was founded in November 2017 and it hopes to run radio stations in 6 countries in total. Its owned radio stations will broadcast top music, news, current affairs, sports, spoken words, and entertainment worldwide and it will feature artists as well. According to Google, Ceraphin Radio Network is run by Werley Nortreus, its CEO and Founder.

According to reports, Ceraphin Radio Network launched Bon Déjeuner! Radio in 2017 and Bon Déjeuner! Radio is now receiving more than 10 million impressions and visitors every month. The popular internet radio station operating under the name of Bon Déjeuner! Radio is broadcasting music, news, and food updates directly from Cap-Haïtien and its owned by Werley Nortreus and Ceraphin Radio Network. According to Bon Déjeuner! Radio's CEO Werley Nortreus, the radio station has another legal name called BDR! Live that is very popular online. According to Ceraphin Radio Network, the radio station Bon Déjeuner! Radio also owned some subsidiaries called BDR! Magazine, BDR! News, BDR! Playlists, BDR! Live.

In 2019, Ceraphin Radio Network announced the launch of Bon Déjeuner! Radio's sister stations called iJazzy Classical and Afro! PopUp. According to Werley Nortreus, iJazzy Classical is a Haiti-only Jazz station located in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti. The popular station iJazzy Classical will air and feature Broadway musical songs, performing arts and other classical songs. From reports, Kenley Nortreus became the CEO and the music director of iJazzy Classical. The other station Afro! PopUp is an African internet radio station that broadcasts top African hits only.

By 2021, Ceraphin Radio Network's CEO Werley Nortreus hopes to launch and operate these following other radio stations called Latina HeartBeat, 1stPremium Gospel, and Bizou Bizou FM. According to Werley Nortreus, the station called Latina HeartBeat will broadcast Latin music only in the Dominican Republic, and the station called 1stPremium Gospel will broadcast Gospel music only in Canada, then Bizou Bizou FM will broadcast variety only.

Ceraphin Radio Network will operate a radio station in Canada, France, Haiti, Africa, Dominican Republic, and the United States. According to Werley Nortreus, its radio stations will serve and help the world become a better place by broadcasting the best music, current news, and entertainment worldwide.





