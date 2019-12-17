Celebrities Record 'Christmas Magic' Benefiting COMEDY GIVES BACK

"Let's join hands and stand in a circle" isn't just the chorus of this year's holiday song from writers Avery Pearson & Jordan Baum, benefittng the non-profit Comedy Gives Back, but the foundation for a new initiative being activated by the organization. Comedy Gives Back: Taking Care of Our Own benefits stand-up comedians in times of need, whether it's emergency financial relief grants, access to mental health services or substance abuse treatment. Being on-stage alone is the job. Feeling alone offstage is unacceptable, and Comedy Gives Back is changing that.

To help achieve this mission, Comedy Gives Back has enlisted a Super Group of 60 of

Hollywood's most notable names in comedy to sprinkle a little "Christmas Magic" on the unsuspecting ears and hearts of listeners worldwide on Tuesday, December 10th.

Adam Devine, Howie Mandel, Louie Anderson, Jeff Ross, Ron Funches, Nick

Swardson, Scott Aukerman, Doug Benson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Greg Fitzsimmons,

Steve Byrne, Adam Carolla, Jim Jefferies, Anjelah Johnson, Sasheer Zamata, Jamie

Kennedy, Richard Lewis, Jimmy Pardo, Brian Posehn, Jade Pretta-Cata, Tom Rhodes,

Sherri Shepherd, Jackie Tohn, and Lisa Ann Walter are among the talent gracing the

track with buttery holiday vocals.

Composed by Avery Pearson (Historical Roasts, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, The

88 Show) and Jordan Baum (Universal Music Publishing Group songwriter/producer

duo The 87's) and co-produced by Universal Music Group and Comedy Gives Back, the funny, irreverent and earwormy "Christmas Magic" is set for digital release on Tuesday, December 10th for $1.29 via all the major platforms including itunes, and will be played on Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and radio stations. The song is being distributed by 800 Pound Gorilla Records. All proceeds from the song will go directly to Comedy Gives Back: Taking Care of Our Own.

An accompanying music video directed by Laura Murphy ("Adam Ruins Everything",

Netflix' "Iliza Schlesinger's Sketch Show") will debut LIVE TODAY at noon PST on

December, 10th. It will be found on Comedy Gives Back's website, YouTube,

Facebook, https://800pgr.lnk.to/CGB

Founded by Zoe Friedman, Amber J. Lawson and Jodi Lieberman and modeled on the excellent work done by charitable organizations like MusiCares and The Actor's Fund, Comedy Gives Back, creates a safety net for the comedy community in times of need.

The Comedy Gives Back board is made up of an array of comedy industry leaders

including Dave Becky (3 Arts), Judi Brown-Marmel (Levity), Budd Friedman (Improv),

Daniel Kellison (JASH), Joanna Scott (UTA), Maria Lapides (Lapides Mgmt), Richard

Lewis (comic), Harold Owens (Musicares), Dave Rath (Imagine Artists), Jim Serpico

(Milestone TV and FIlm) Melanie Truhett (Truhett Mgmt), and Geof Wills (Live Nation).

"We know how challenging the life of a comedian is and we know first hand, that

Comedy Gives Back: Taking Care of Our Own is long overdue". - Zoe Friedman,

Comedy Gives Back

A benefit celebrating Comedy Gives Back featuring David Spade, Sarah Silverman,

Reggie Watts, Byron Bowers and Ms. Pat was held at the Hollywood Improv on

Thursday, December 5th and raised over $85K.

Comedy Gives Back supports stand-up comedians in times of need. Whether its financial relief grants or help accessing mental health and substance abuse resources, Comedy Gives Back will be there to help. Every day, comedians work without a safety net. On stage, that's comedy. Off stage, that's tragedy. Comedy Gives Back is here to change that!!!





