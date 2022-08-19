Cayucas Drop New Single 'Sayulita'

No matter your feelings about the warmest season, rest assured that Cayucas will always be there to provide its perfect soundtrack. Following the breezy "Topo Rides the Wave" released earlier this summer, today, the Los Angeles duo made up of brothers Zach and Ben Yudin shared their new sepia-toned single "Sayulita."

"Sayulita was a demo that we wrote in around 2016-17. Something about this place, Sayulita, we were hearing about, it had a nice ring to it," Zach Yudin explains. "We've never been, and have no plans to go, but lyrically I like to create a sort of mythical place in my mind that encompasses the mood. The song has a sort of Eagle-esque, Hotel California quality to it, but it's really about the idea of going somewhere in your mind. Even if you're not actually there, it takes you away for a while."

Known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams, the recent singles follow 2020's acclaimed album Blue Summer (Park the Van). Earlier this week, Cayucas embarked on a North American tour in support of Echo & the Bunnymen. Dates and tickets for the shows are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Cayucas on tour w/ Echo & The Bunnymen

Aug 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Aug 17 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Aug 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Aug 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel (sold out)

Aug 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

Aug 29 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Aug 31 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sept 1 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (sold out)

Sept 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Sept 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

Sept 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sept 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater

Sept 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

Sept 10 - Toronto, CA @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

Sept 12 - Montreal, ON @ Corona Theater

Sept 14 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Sept 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sept 17 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater (sold out)

Sept 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Sept 21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues