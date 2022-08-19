Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cayucas Drop New Single 'Sayulita'

Earlier this week, Cayucas embarked on a North American tour in support of Echo & the Bunnymen.

Aug. 19, 2022  

No matter your feelings about the warmest season, rest assured that Cayucas will always be there to provide its perfect soundtrack. Following the breezy "Topo Rides the Wave" released earlier this summer, today, the Los Angeles duo made up of brothers Zach and Ben Yudin shared their new sepia-toned single "Sayulita."

"Sayulita was a demo that we wrote in around 2016-17. Something about this place, Sayulita, we were hearing about, it had a nice ring to it," Zach Yudin explains. "We've never been, and have no plans to go, but lyrically I like to create a sort of mythical place in my mind that encompasses the mood. The song has a sort of Eagle-esque, Hotel California quality to it, but it's really about the idea of going somewhere in your mind. Even if you're not actually there, it takes you away for a while."

Known for their sunny, melodic surf rock and buoyant, rhythmic jams, the recent singles follow 2020's acclaimed album Blue Summer (Park the Van). Earlier this week, Cayucas embarked on a North American tour in support of Echo & the Bunnymen. Dates and tickets for the shows are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Cayucas on tour w/ Echo & The Bunnymen

Aug 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Aug 17 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Aug 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Aug 20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Aug 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Aug 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Aug 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel (sold out)
Aug 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel
Aug 29 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Aug 31 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sept 1 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (sold out)
Sept 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
Sept 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Sept 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
Sept 7 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater
Sept 9 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sept 10 - Toronto, CA @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
Sept 12 - Montreal, ON @ Corona Theater
Sept 14 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Sept 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sept 17 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater (sold out)
Sept 18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
Sept 21 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues




