Caylee Hammack Drops New Song 'All Or Nothing'

The track is from Hammack's sophomore album.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack is back with a fiery ultimatum with her new song "All or Nothing" available now. Hammack co-wrote (Tofer Brown and Thomas Finchum) and co-produced (Dann Huff) the track that showcases Hammack's bold vocals as she serves up a take it or leave it message.

"'All Or Nothing' has been persistently burning through my pocket since we wrote it, so I'm thankful it's out!" shared Hammack. "This song felt fitting as the introduction to my second album coming later this year. Everybody loves a good old war cry for good love sometimes."

Hammack will head overseas next month, bringing her universal sound to C2C Festival with performances slated in London, Dublin and Glasgow.

Hammack has previously brought her unforgettable live set to opening slots for Reba, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne and some of country music's biggest festivals.

Capitol Nashville "songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist" (HITS) Caylee Hammack released her debut record IF IT WASN'T FOR YOU to high praise from critics. The 13-track set that sees Hammack with writer and producer credits on every track was spotlighted by Billboard as "Hammack has arrived with this 13-track adrenaline blast...every song on here plays out like an entry in Hammack's diary-and is just as compelling...Hammack deserves to be a star."

Hammack garnered more acclaim when she released a new version of her deeply personal song "Small Town Hypocrite" with a guest vocal by Chris Stapleton. Co-written and co-produced by Hammack, NPR and Esquire singled out the track as one of their "Best Songs of 2020." Winning ACM "Music Event Of The Year," with Miranda Lambert, Caylee Hammack has been noted as an "Artist To Watch" by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her "voice to move mountains" (Rolling Stone).

Hammack's breakout Top 30 single "Family Tree" marked the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years. Hammack was recently featured on several tracks from Ashley McBryde's Lindeville including "Brenda Put Your Bra On," "Bonfire at Tina's," and "When Will I Be Loved."

Listen to the new single here:



