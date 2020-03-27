Cavetown Releases Highly-Anticipated New Album SLEEPYHEAD

U.K. indie pop artist Cavetown has released his major label debut album, SLEEPYHEAD, today on Sire Records. Written, recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Cavetown himself in the bedroom of his London home, the 11-song collection includes recently-released song "I Miss My Mum" and lead single, "Sweet Tooth." Today at 12pm PST/3pm EST, Cavetown will host an album listening party on Instagram as part of Cavetown TV, which he recently launched after he was forced to cancel all album release fan events and concerts due to virus. For more virtual events, click here.

Cavetown distilled his energy on SLEEPYHEAD into what really moves fans: the songs themselves, occasionally lighthearted, largely poignant - but always authentically him. He explains, "Ultimately, everyone has the same struggles when we boil it down, even if the details are different. That's what I'm trying to get across with my music. It's basically just me telling myself what I need to hear."

Since launching Cavetown at age 14, the singer - real name Robin Skinner - has racked up 250 million Spotify plays and 1.15 million YouTube subscribers. He did so not with a viral hit or easy gimmicks, but rather pure heart, filling his YouTube channel with day-in-the-life, behind-the-scenes vignettes and covers that allowed fans a barrier-free inside look at his life. Coupled with his original, self-recorded music, Skinner's unassuming-yet-captivating personality took the internet by storm, catapulting him to millions of streams and subscribers and stages around the world, including recent sold-out headline performances at venues like Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre, New York City's Webster Hall and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire, as well as Reading & Leeds, Shaky Knees, and TRNSMT Festival. His performances, like his music, are an inspiring celebration of life in all its forms, as fans come from points near and far to laugh, cry and revel in the deep-rooted sense of connectivity found in the songs. Billboard recently profiled the phenomenon around Cavetown in "Welcome to Cavetown's World, A Place That Feels Like Home".

Since signing with Sire Records last year, Cavetown has shared his heartwarming cover of Randy Newman's "You've Got A Friend In Me" as well as live album Live At Hoxton Hall, recorded throughout his three-night sold-out headline run at Hoxton Hall in London. In 2018, he self-released his full-length debut Lemon Boy, which saw breakout success with its title track that has racked up more than 30M Spotify streams and nearly 10M YouTube views. He also co-wrote and produced mxmtoon's critically-acclaimed 2019 album The Masquerade, and is currently working with Chloe Moriondo on her forthcoming major-label debut.

﻿SLEEPYHEAD Tracklisting

Sweet Tooth For You Telescope Feb 14 Pyjama Pants Trying Things That Make It Warm Snail (with Chloe Moriondo) Wishing Well I Miss My Mum Empty Bed





