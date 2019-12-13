Cavetown Debuts Rendition of Randy Newman's 'You've Got A Friend In Me'

In honor of his 21st birthday, Cavetown debuts his heartwarming rendition of Randy Newman's "You've Got A Friend In Me," alongside an accompanying video. As a consistent fan-favorite on the road, the cover concludes a momentous past year for Cavetown as he gears up for an incredible 2020, which will begin with a four month tour across the UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. See upcoming dates below.

Last month, Cavetown shared Live At Hoxton Hall, recorded throughout Cavetown's three-night sold-out headline run at Hoxton Hall in London. Since signing with Sire Records earlier this year, he has shared a number of new tracks, including "Things That Make It Warm" and "Telescope," performed on Last Call With Carson Daly as well as Reading & Leeds, and most recently wrapped a massive sold-out headline tour across North America. He also produced mxmtoon's critically acclaimed album, masquerade queen, released this past fall.

Starting from his humble beginnings as a 15-year old releasing homemade music on Youtube, Cavetown has amassed an enormous and committed following, consisting of nearly 3M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 1M Youtube subscribers with 110M video views across the platform. His devoted and ever-growing fanbase has built and nurtured their own underground grassroots community centered around his music, lining up for hours ahead of shows, coordinating homemade art projects, and bringing their own kazoos to play along with him, made all the more moving by how organically it's developed over the years.

In 2018, Cavetown self-released his full-length debut Lemon Boy, which saw breakout success with its title track that's racked up more than 30M Spotify streams and nearly 10M YouTube views. His most recent release, Animal Kingdom, is a digital mixtape series that features new songs, covers and re-imaginings of catalog material each month along with a song from a friend or peer that he's had a hand in creating.

Upcoming International Headline Tour Dates

Jan. 15 - Melbourne, AU - The Evelyn Hotel *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 16 - Marrickville, AU - The Factory Theatre *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 17 - Brisbane, AU - The Triffid *SOLD OUT*

Jan. 19 - Auckland, NZ - The Tuning Fork *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Feb. 23 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre *SOLD OUT*

Feb. 24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

Feb. 26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Feb. 29 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

March 2 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

March 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

March 5 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club

March 6 - Berlin, DE - Bi Nuu

March 7 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje *SOLD OUT*

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

March 9 - Brussels, BE - Le Botanique

April 9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *SOLD OUT* (rescheduled)

April 11 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann

April 12 - Zurich, CH - Exil

April 14 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

April 15 - Munich, DE - Strom

April 17 - Salzberg, AT - Rockhouse Salzburg

April 18 - Budapest, DE - Akvarium Klub

April 20 - Wasaw, PL - Stodola

April 22 - Kiev, UA - 'Atlas

April 24 - Moscow, RU - 1930 Moscow

April 25 - St. Petersburg, RU - Kosmonavt





Related Articles View More Music Stories