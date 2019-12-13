Cavetown Debuts Rendition of Randy Newman's 'You've Got A Friend In Me'
In honor of his 21st birthday, Cavetown debuts his heartwarming rendition of Randy Newman's "You've Got A Friend In Me," alongside an accompanying video. As a consistent fan-favorite on the road, the cover concludes a momentous past year for Cavetown as he gears up for an incredible 2020, which will begin with a four month tour across the UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. See upcoming dates below.
Last month, Cavetown shared Live At Hoxton Hall, recorded throughout Cavetown's three-night sold-out headline run at Hoxton Hall in London. Since signing with Sire Records earlier this year, he has shared a number of new tracks, including "Things That Make It Warm" and "Telescope," performed on Last Call With Carson Daly as well as Reading & Leeds, and most recently wrapped a massive sold-out headline tour across North America. He also produced mxmtoon's critically acclaimed album, masquerade queen, released this past fall.
Starting from his humble beginnings as a 15-year old releasing homemade music on Youtube, Cavetown has amassed an enormous and committed following, consisting of nearly 3M monthly Spotify listeners and more than 1M Youtube subscribers with 110M video views across the platform. His devoted and ever-growing fanbase has built and nurtured their own underground grassroots community centered around his music, lining up for hours ahead of shows, coordinating homemade art projects, and bringing their own kazoos to play along with him, made all the more moving by how organically it's developed over the years.
In 2018, Cavetown self-released his full-length debut Lemon Boy, which saw breakout success with its title track that's racked up more than 30M Spotify streams and nearly 10M YouTube views. His most recent release, Animal Kingdom, is a digital mixtape series that features new songs, covers and re-imaginings of catalog material each month along with a song from a friend or peer that he's had a hand in creating.
Upcoming International Headline Tour Dates
Jan. 15 - Melbourne, AU - The Evelyn Hotel *SOLD OUT*
Jan. 16 - Marrickville, AU - The Factory Theatre *SOLD OUT*
Jan. 17 - Brisbane, AU - The Triffid *SOLD OUT*
Jan. 19 - Auckland, NZ - The Tuning Fork *SOLD OUT*
Feb. 20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *SOLD OUT*
Feb. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
Feb. 23 - Belfast, UK - Oh Yeah Music Centre *SOLD OUT*
Feb. 24 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse
Feb. 26 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Feb. 29 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
March 2 - Cologne, DE - Luxor
March 3 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
March 5 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo Club
March 6 - Berlin, DE - Bi Nuu
March 7 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje *SOLD OUT*
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
March 9 - Brussels, BE - Le Botanique
April 9 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom *SOLD OUT* (rescheduled)
April 11 - Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann
April 12 - Zurich, CH - Exil
April 14 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
April 15 - Munich, DE - Strom
April 17 - Salzberg, AT - Rockhouse Salzburg
April 18 - Budapest, DE - Akvarium Klub
April 20 - Wasaw, PL - Stodola
April 22 - Kiev, UA - 'Atlas
April 24 - Moscow, RU - 1930 Moscow
April 25 - St. Petersburg, RU - Kosmonavt