Catholic Guilt Gets Animated In Heartfelt New 'Life In Three Part Harmony' Video

Melbourne, Australia's Catholic Guilt are debuting a powerful new animated video for "Life In Three Part Harmony" off their acclaimed LP 'This Is What Honestly Sounds Like,' out now on Wiretap Records.

Stream the video here:

Singer Brenton Harris says, 'Life in Three Part Harmony' is a love song to the awesome connective power of live music. There's something magical that happens when a music lover is watching their favourite act perform live. They become immersed in music. It takes over their mind, body and soul, and for those precious few minutes or hours, they are connected on a near-spiritual wavelength with the artist. This is a song for anyone who understands that moment when an artist hits the high note and it penetrates your soul, and you look around and notice another human experiencing that special rush too. That moment has completely changed each of our lives numerous times. On a personal note, this song is a celebration of my happiest place: the front row of a sold-out show, with my partner by my side, singing the words at the top of our lungs like our very existence depends on it."

Of the animated video (produced and animated by Jed Newton), Harris adds, "Due to the pandemic, we'd been without live music in Melbourne since March, and to say we missed it a lot is an understatement. As a band playing live is obviously crucial to our existence, but it's not just the playing that we missed, it's all the little connections that come with it. Whether playing or attending a gig, it's so much more than just a gig. It's an opportunity to truly connect with other human beings and share a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A chance to catch up with friends or to meet new ones, an excuse to have a few drinks and sing yourself hoarse or mosh away the stress of daily life. It can be an avenue for escape or a safe space where you can be your truest self.

The vision for this video was to recreate the experience of a show in a way that would highlight all of those little connections that are currently missing from our lives without live music. If the FOMO we've felt watching it is anything to judge it by, then the animator Jed has absolutely nailed it. We hope you enjoy it."

