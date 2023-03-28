Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cassidy King Shares New Single 'Can't Be Friends'

Cassidy King Shares New Single 'Can't Be Friends'

Mar. 28, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King has a knack for irresistible, pop forward melodies and emotional hooks that get catchier with each release. Today, she continues to showcase those talents with her new heartbreak anthem "Can't Be Friends" chronicling the ending and reflection of an untruthful relationship.

The video was directed and produced by Charlotte Kennett underneath her production company, Mother Fever. FLOOD, who premiered the video said "the song's intense, synthy soundtrack matches the lyrics' drama as King's imagination runs wild."

"'Can't Be Friends' was inspired by an ex of mine who broke up with me a month after moving to LA. I wanted answers as I felt blindsided by the breakup and those answers never came from that person so my mind found them for me," Cassidy says about the track.

"I figured there had to be someone else so my head, of course, ran with that. I could not let go of the idea that they were doing the same things they did to make me fall in love with them, to someone else. After the relationship was over, they still wanted to feel like I was still there. It felt like they only pulled me close when they felt me pulling away but I loved them so I wanted to be there in any way they'd have me. I ended up meeting someone else while I was waiting on them and that's when they told me we can't be friends."

The new single follows the release of "Matcha Tea" featuring WRENN in January, expanding King's deeper dive into immensely relatable past sapphic relationships and situationships with poignant lyricism and forward-thinking production. Her ability to be open and intensely personal has led to a devoted fanbase constantly increasing in size.

Over the past few years, she's dropped two EPs - Concrete Walls and Not so Picture Perfect - signed with APA, toured with Chloe Lilac and Mothé as well as playing The Dinah's L Word Pool Party. Next week on March 29, Cassidy will open up for Anna of The North at El Rey in Los Angeles. Buy your tickets HERE.

Watch the new music video here:



