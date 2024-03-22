Carpool's Sophomore Album 'My Life In Subtitles' Is Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rochester, NY's Carpool, whose tour with Free Throw began yesterday, have released their new album, My Life In Subtitles on SideOneDummy today. The songs on Carpool's My Life In Subtitles blend careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to. Bookended by two sub-two-minute piano-led songs, the bulk of Carpool's sophomore album is a blistering collection of controlled chaos.

Singing about existential angst, late-night self-flaggelation, tender yearning, and not paying taxes. The band has crafted an album that balances their big riffs and off-the-walls punk with deeply personal explorations of growing up, fing up, and figuring it all out along the way, or at least trying to.

The young band has been growing a dedicated following since its inception in 2018, known for its ability to craft thrashing yet heartfelt punk songs that dabble in emo, pop punk and hardcore. The band, consisting of guitarist/vocalists Chris ‘Stoph' Colasanto and Tommy Eckerson with drummer Alec Westover and bassist Torri Ross, will be touring relentlessly through 2024 to promote their new record.

Following their tour with Free Throw they'll be back on the road with Youth Fountain, and have more tour dates to announce shortly. My Life In Subtitles was recorded with Jay Zubricky— the Buffalo-based producer who has worked with Every Time I Die, Pentimento, and Marigold, among others.

The final single from Carpool's album, “CAR” saw the band embracing elements of hardcore and screamo, leaning into the heavier side of their work. Replete with the signature Carpool riffs, Stoph Colasanto's screams ring out through the bulk of the ripping new track before its major, dizzying climax.

Carpool's singles have seen glowing praise from Alternative Press, Consequence, Paste Magazine, SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, FLOOD Magazine, The Alternative and more.

Their final single,“CAR”, quickly followed the release of “No News Is Good News”, and “Open Container Blues,” featuring Bri Wright of CLIFFDIVER, which showcased the band's adeptness at mixing math rock guitars with high-octane punk and catchy emo songwriting. Carpool announced their album in November with the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs.

Carpool Tour Dates

03/21 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

03/23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar *

03/24 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall *

04/04 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *

04/05 - Toledo, OH @ Frankies Inner City *

04/06 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Four Star Theatre *

04/07 - Akron, OH @ Musica *

05/21 - Washington, DC @ DC9 +

05/23 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom +

05/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club +

05/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room +

05/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Drafthouse +

05/28 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +

05/30 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground +

05/31 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary +

06/01 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's +

06/02 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge +

* - Free Throw, Charmer, Super American

+ - Youth Fountain, Action/Adventure

Photo Credit: Bridget Hagen