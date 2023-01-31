Caroline Polachek Releases New Single 'Blood and Butter'

Caroline Polachek has shared another taste of her highly anticipated upcoming album with today's offering, "Blood And Butter." Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L. Harle, "Blood And Butter'' features Scottish bagpipes by BBC Award winner Brìghde Chaimbeul, a flex rarely seen in pop music that makes perfect sense in Polachek's pastoral landscape.

This stand out track showcases Polachek's lyrical brilliance set on top of a hymnal melody that crescendos into sonic bliss, illustrating further Polachek's ability to disrupt the usual pop tropes. The single arrives today ahead of her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You has already garnered strong press excitement from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, New York Times, Vogue, Fader, Vulture, Time, and many more. Her 2023 North American live dates for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The tour has already sold out multiple dates including San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and New York. Today, second shows were announced for San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available for purchase on Friday, February 3 at 10am PT. For more information check here.

DESIRE, I WANT TO TURN INTO YOU TRACKLISTING

Welcome To My Island

Pretty In Possible

Bunny Is A Rider

Sunset

Crude Drawing Of An Angel

I Believe

Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido)

Blood And Butter

Hopedrunk Everasking

Butterfly Net

Smoke

Billions

Polachek's profile has grown exponentially since launching her solo career - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden. Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union - SOLD OUT

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys - SOLD OUT

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix - SOLD OUT

NORTH AMERICAN THE SPIRALING TOUR

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - SOLD OUT

5/2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - JUST ADDED

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

Tickets are available now at carolinepolachek.com.