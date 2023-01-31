Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caroline Polachek Releases New Single 'Blood and Butter'

Caroline Polachek Releases New Single 'Blood and Butter'

The single arrives today ahead of her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Caroline Polachek has shared another taste of her highly anticipated upcoming album with today's offering, "Blood And Butter." Co-produced by Polachek and Danny L. Harle, "Blood And Butter'' features Scottish bagpipes by BBC Award winner Brìghde Chaimbeul, a flex rarely seen in pop music that makes perfect sense in Polachek's pastoral landscape.

This stand out track showcases Polachek's lyrical brilliance set on top of a hymnal melody that crescendos into sonic bliss, illustrating further Polachek's ability to disrupt the usual pop tropes. The single arrives today ahead of her new album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You out February 14.

Desire, I Want To Turn Into You has already garnered strong press excitement from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, New York Times, Vogue, Fader, Vulture, Time, and many more. Her 2023 North American live dates for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The tour has already sold out multiple dates including San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, and New York. Today, second shows were announced for San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available for purchase on Friday, February 3 at 10am PT. For more information check here.

DESIRE, I WANT TO TURN INTO YOU TRACKLISTING

Welcome To My Island
Pretty In Possible
Bunny Is A Rider
Sunset
Crude Drawing Of An Angel
I Believe
Fly To You (feat. Grimes and Dido)
Blood And Butter
Hopedrunk Everasking
Butterfly Net
Smoke
Billions

Polachek's profile has grown exponentially since launching her solo career - landing her everywhere from the direct opening spot on Dua Lipa's 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden. Standout viral tracks like "So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings," have contributed to the album's 175M global streams and counting.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

2/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk - SOLD OUT

2/11 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Student Union - SOLD OUT

2/12 - Oxford, UK @ 02 Academy Oxford

2/14 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

2/15 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

2/16 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

2/18 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

2/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega - SOLD OUT

2/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys - SOLD OUT

2/23 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

2/24 - Amsterdam, NL@ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

2/25 - Cologne, DE @ Kantine

2/27 - Antwerp, BE @ Trix - SOLD OUT

NORTH AMERICAN THE SPIRALING TOUR

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/15 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - with George Clanton

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - with George Clanton

4/18 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - with George Clanton

4/19 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall - with George Clanton

4/21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - with George Clanton

4/22 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre - with George Clanton

4/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - with Toro Y Moi

4/25 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater - with George Clanton

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - with Toro Y Moi

4/28 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre - with Sudan Archives

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium - with Sudan Archives

5/1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - SOLD OUT

5/2 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield - with Magdalena Bay - JUST ADDED

5/4 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/5 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum - with Sudan Archives

5/9 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - SOLD OUT

5/10 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - with Sudan Archives - JUST ADDED

5/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom - with Alex G

5/16 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - with Ethel Cain

5/19 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem - with Ethel Cain

5/20 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - with Ethel Cain - SOLD OUT

Tickets are available now at carolinepolachek.com.



Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19 Photo
Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton Announced At OCL Studios, February 19
JazzYYC invites music fans to an exclusive, unique, intimate, concert event featuring two of the world's greatest jazz musicians, Cory Weeds & Champian Fulton, recording an album together in OCL Studios, to be released continent-wide by Cellar Live Records.
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs Photo
Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP Photo
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release The Power of the Spirit Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.

From This Author - Michael Major


Harry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYsHarry Styles to Perform at The GRAMMYs
January 30, 2023

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).
Reckless Son Releases Self-Tited EPReckless Son Releases Self-Tited EP
January 30, 2023

The EP released contains songs from a one-man show Butler penned of the same name. A traveling storyteller and musician, he wrote a collection of monologues and music inspired by his real-life experiences performing in prisons across the country. Listen to the new EP and watch the new music video now!
DL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This WeekDL Hughley Hosts THE DAILY SHOW This Week
January 30, 2023

Tune in tonight as Comedy Central’s The Daily Show continues to usher in the next chapter with guest host DL Hughley. The actor & comedian’s debut tonight is part of a roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent guest hosting the award winning late night show in the coming weeks.  
How to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsHow to Watch the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
January 30, 2023

On Sun, Feb. 5, the music community will come together in celebration of countless creators' outstanding contributions to the year in music. Here's where you can watch all the highlights from the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, including performances and exclusive content from Music's Biggest Night!
Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'Isaiah J. Thompson to Release 'The Power of the Spirit'
January 30, 2023

Isaiah debuts the first single from the upcoming record, “The IT Department.” It is a play on his initials, but also a tribute to his father. His first live album—The Power of the Spirit—will be released on Jazz at Lincoln Center’s record label. It was captured in front of a rapturous audience at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy’s Club.
share