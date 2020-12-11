Carly Tefft Releases Final Two Songs Off Of New LP 'Songs Past Dark'

Singer-songwriter Carly Tefft has released the fourth part (called 'page 4' by Tefft) of her new acoustic LP, "Songs Past Dark," out on all digital platforms NOW. The final two LP songs, "Speakeasy" (original) and "Who Knew" (cover), wrap up a gorgeous acoustic project that Tefft began to embark on at the start of fall. Combining stunningly raw originals and beautiful acoustic covers, "Songs Past Dark," places a strong emphasis on story telling, Carly's songwriting forte. Closing off this era with "Speakeasy" and "Who Knew," Tefft knows exactly who and where she is, resting boldly in a multi-genre package of vulnerability. With elements of both country and pop, the "Songs Past Dark" LP project finds Carly at her core.

Mix the vivid story-telling ability of a Nashville songwriter with the passion of a New England sports fan and the energy of an engaging performer and you've got singer-songwriter Carly Tefft. Originally from Cape Cod, MA, the 2015 Berklee College of Music grad's influences range from Keith Urban, Carly Simon, Ed Sheeran and Julia Michaels; making Tefft's sound multi-genre. Carolyn Kruse of Boston's "Country 102.5" puts it this way: "When she opens her mouth to sing, her lyrics draw you in and her power knocks you out. When she riffs, jaws drop. Carly Tefft and her red-headed moxie are a force... here to stay." Since calling Music City her home for the past 5 years, she has played the city's famed Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room, Whiskey Jam and opened for artists such as Justin Moore, Chase Rice, Jimmie Allen and Devin Dawson. Ty Bentli, host of Ty Bentli show on Apple Music, says Carly has "an incredible, unique tone and timber to [her] voice that is immediately identifiable", which is easy to hear when you listen to her singles "When" and "Better off at a Bar." If her honest lyrics, full voice and rhythmic guitar skills don't grab your attention, her red hair just might.

Carly Tefft - "Billie Jean"

