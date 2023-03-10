Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Carlie Hanson Unveils Sophomore Album Wisconsin

Mar. 10, 2023  

Rising singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson unveils her sophomore album, Wisconsin, out on Warner Records. The 12-track LP is a deeply personal collection of songs detailing the homesickness that has plagued her since moving to Los Angeles from her home state of Wisconsin. The collection features standout singles "Pretender," "Blueberry Pancakes," "LSE to LAX," "608" and "Illusion."

Of her latest evolution, Alternative Press exclaimed, "Recently penning her most vulnerable material to date, the 22-year-old artist clearly knows exactly who she wants to be now-her latest tracks '608,' 'Illusion,' and 'Pretender'-all containing a more delicate, ambient sound." V Magazine also attested, "Hanson's sound effortlessly walks the tightrope of pure-pop and atmospheric experimentation."

Carlie is currently on the road for her Home is Where the Heart Is headline tour, including stops in New York, Philadelphia and Nashville, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 3. She will also be supporting Tegan and Sara on select dates of their recently announced Crybaby tour starting in June. General on-sale begins today, March 10 at 10am local.

Listen to the new album here:

REMAINING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

3/11: Milwaukee, WI (The Back Room @ Colectivo)
3/12: Minneapolis, MN (7th St. Entry)
3/14: Columbus, OH (A&R Music Bar)
3/15: Detroit, MI (El Club)
3/16: Toronto, ON (Velvet Underground)
3/18: Montreal, QC (Bar Le Ritz PDB)
3/21: Brooklyn, NY (Baby's All Right)
3/23: Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore)
3/24: Baltimore, MD (Ottobar)
3/27: Atlanta, GA (Center Stage)
3/28: Nashville, TN (The Basement East)
3/30: Dallas, TX (Trees)
3/31: Austin, TX (3TEN - Austin City Limits Live)
4/2: Phoenix, AZ (The Rebel Lounge)
4/3: Los Angeles, CA (The Echo)

TEGAN AND SARA SUPPORT DATES
6/20: Nashville, TN (Ryman Auditorium)
6/21: St. Louis, MO (The Pageant)
9/12: Minneapolis, MV (First Avenue)
9/16: Pittsburgh, PA (Roxian Theatre)
9/20: Huntington, NY (The Paramount)
9/22: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)
9/26: Asheville, NC (The Orange Peel)
9/27: Charleston, SC (Charleston Music Hall)
9/28: Durham, NC (Carolina Theater)
10/2: Atlanta, GA (Tabernacle)
10/3: Orlando, FL (Hard Rock Live)

ABOUT CARLIE HANSON:

With each emotional, introspective pop song she shares with the world, Carlie Hanson reveals a little more of the out-of-placeness that has dominated her headspace over the last few years. That feeling-foggy, yet all-consuming-hangs heavy over the 22-year-old singer/songwriter's sophomore album coming soon, a deeply personal collection of songs detailing the homesickness that has plagued her since moving to Los Angeles from the home state that gives the record its title. La Crosse, Wisconsin is where Hanson fell in love with music. Her sister blasted Avril Lavigne and Evanescence in the car, and at the age of 9, Carlie started posting covers on YouTube. Eventually, on a whim, she filmed a clip of herself singing in her car and, to her astonishment, it went viral. Producers took interest and she recorded some demos, including "Only One," which Taylor Swift included on her list of favorite songs in 2017. At 17, Hanson moved to Los Angeles. Despite early success with self-released EPs and her acclaimed debut album, Tough Boy, she felt out of place. Changing the trajectory of your career is a process, and Hanson documents much of it on the upcoming new record. There are, however, glimmers of hope - one song, for example, is about recalibrating how she feels about moving across the country. As Hanson becomes more confident in her artistry, she brings a little piece of the Midwest to Los Angeles, song by song.



