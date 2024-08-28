Caribou Details Sixth Studio Album; Shares New Single 'Come Find Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dan Snaith has announced his sixth studio album as Caribou, titled Honey, slated for release on October 4th by Merge Records. This announcement is accompanied by a new track, “Come Find Me” succeeding earlier singles, “Honey,” in the late spring, followed by “Broke My Heart,” and “Volume” in the summer months. In support of the album, he’ll be joined by his bandmates for a North American tour this fall with support from Yunè Pinku and Joy Orbison. Tickets are available HERE.

Speaking on “Come Find Me,” Snaith says: “I love this kind of chord sequence and the sort of French touch type of vibe, but it took a lot of time to find the right vocal hook and breakdown and make it more pop and concise. When I play that one in DJ sets, when it drops down to just the singing and then suddenly it’s a song that surges back in—I know for a fact no one in the crowd has heard it before, and yet people always respond in this really emotionally charged, euphoric way… That's always the best litmus test that a track has come together in the right way.”

The follow up to 2020’s Suddenly (8.2 from Pitchfork), Honey arrives as an intriguing new kind of Caribou record. After putting every ounce of himself into Suddenly and 2014’s Grammy-nominated Our Love, for his sixth Caribou album Snaith now pulls himself away a little in search of music that isn’t about any one person and is available to everybody. A record that grabs you and moves you like his other alter ego Daphni, before cradling and uplifting you like Caribou. Huge dancefloor tracks twinkle, shimmer, and surprise in a way only Snaith’s productions can, but with a freshness that defines an artist who is too excited by music-making to ever truly settle into any one sound.

In the words of Snaith himself: “One thing that hasn’t changed for me from the very beginning is a manic curiosity of seeing what I can make out of sound. Not so much what someone can make out of sound—a ‘professional’ with a host of collaborators and resources at their disposal—but me in my little basement studio. There’s more equipment in here than there used to be, but essentially it’s the same as ever: still chasing that thrill of when something hits really hard, and I find myself jumping up and down or the hairs standing up on my arms in excitement. How lucky am I that that’s never gone away? That the chance of making something new and exciting is still as exhilarating as ever, and as much fun as ever? Starting the day with nothing (and finishing most days with nothing good) but occasionally having something that didn’t exist before stuck in my head by the end of the day. It still seems like a kind of alchemy."

Caribou 2024 Live Dates

September 14, Belfast, IR @ Boiler Room

October 14, Tokyo, JP @ O-East

October 17, Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event

November 8, Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*

November 9, Portland, OR @ Roseland*

November 10, Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

November 12, Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

November 13, Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall*

November 15, Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*^

November 17, 2024 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed*

November 18, Atlanta, GA @ Eastern*

November 19, Washington, D.C. @ Anthem*

November 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

November 21, 2024 Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner*

November 23, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

November 24, Toronto, ON @ History*

November 25, Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia*

December 31, Glenworth Valley, AU @ Lost Paradise Festival

* = support from Yunè Pinku

^ = with Joy Orbison

2025 Live Dates

February 3, Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette"

February 4, Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal"

February 6, London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

February 7, London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

February 8, London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

February 9, Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy"

February 10, Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon"

February 11, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique"

February 12, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique"

February 14, Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)"

" = support from Ela Minus

Photo Credit: Richard Kenworthy

