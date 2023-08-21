Caribbean Music Awards Announces Live-Show Performance Lineup

The Caribbean Music Awards announces a star-studded lineup of live-show performances boasting many artists of the genre’s biggest names. Taking place live at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on August 31, 2023, electrifying performances from Alison Hinds, Jada Kingdom, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Nailah Blackman, Ding Dong, Rupee and Romain Virgo have been fully unveiled, with more surprises soon to be announced.

Along with a full range of thrilling curated performances, the night of celebration for Caribbean Music will see overall appearances from Spice, Baby Cham, Toni-Ann Singh, and more. Reggae legend Beres Hammond will be on-hand to accept the ‘Elite Icon Award.’ The esteemed award will commemorate Hammond for his contributions in elevating and enriching the face of Reggae music for several decades.

Last month, with a newsbreak stemming from Billboard, ‘The Caribbean Music Awards’ kicked-off anticipation for what will be Caribbean music’s biggest night, announcing Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean as the host for this historic occasion. Trinidadian singer, record producer, and songwriter Machel Montano is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dazzling contributions as a leader of the sound and style of Soca music to the global music scene.

Leading the inaugural set of nominations in twenty-six categories across various genres, including Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Kompa, and Zou is Kes, with five nominations. The Trinidadian soca artist’s nominations include ‘Best Soca Artist of the Year,’ ‘Performer of the Year,’ ‘Collaboration of the Year,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and ‘Artist of the Decade.’ Masicka, Ding Dong, Machel Montano, and Shenseea tie as the second-highest number of nominations with four nominations as Spice, Skeng, Dexta Daps, DJ Cheem, Kabaka Pyramid, Protoje, and Nailah Blackman, earn the third-highest number of noms with three nominations.

Prepare for an unforgettable night celebrating Caribbean music’s rich history spanning many generations on August 31 at 8pm EST. at the Kings Theatre and/or globally via YouTube as Caribbean Music Awards has partnered with the global powerhouse, YouTube, to bring this extraordinary event to audiences worldwide.

For the latest updates and information, visit our official website CaribMusicAwards.com or follow us on IG @CaribMusicAwards @CaribbeanEliteMagazine. Get ready to experience the best that Caribbean music has to offer at the Caribbean Music Awards!