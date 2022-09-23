Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
'Captain' Kirk Douglas Announces New Album 'New Unknown'

'Captain' Kirk Douglas Announces New Album 'New Unknown'

Kirk Douglas' upcoming solo album, New Unknown out November 4th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Longtime guitarist for The Roots, "Captain" Kirk Douglas announces his upcoming solo album, New Unknown out November 4th. He also releases his second single of the year, "Over The Ocean," under the moniker Hundred Watt Heart.

Captain Kirk Douglas might spend his days as the guitarist for one of the most prolific modern hip hop groups around, but the Hundred Watt Heart sound siphons elements from 60's psychedelic rock and Afrobeat, and more. New Unknown is primed to be a culmination of influences, that uniquely pin Kirk as a frontman in his own right.

"Over The Ocean," opens with powerful guitar riffs and rush of distortion buzzes underneath emotive vocals, Reaching the crest of the wave, his voice rings out on the chorus, "I'm trying to keep my head above the ocean."

"It's a groove-heavy rock song where the guitar takes up more sonic real estate,"Kirk says about the track, "It talks about the bombardment of social media and how confusion can happen from it. Of course, we can all be connected through social media, but it can also distort reality. I've had so many conversations with people my age about the beauty of time before all of it. It's important to maintain a part of your life that's not social media-centric."

He kicked off this year's solo endeavors with, "We Can Be One,"which features a wah-pedal drenched funk riff, simmering beat, and boisterous horn section alongside a trippy music video directed by Alexander Fischetti. American Songwriter called the single "soul-shaking," while WXPN raved "we can be assured [the album is] something to look forward to." Guitar World possibly captured Hundred Watt Heart the best, "Captain Kirk Douglas has never been one to go by the book."

Audiences worldwide recognize "Captain" Kirk Douglas's scorching singular style as a six-string powerhouse. Joining The Roots back in 2003, he has supplied guitar and background vocals for a series of critically acclaimed Top 10 albums on the Billboard Top 200, including The Tipping Point [2004], Game Theory [2006], Rising Down [2008], How I Got Over [2010], and Wake Up! [2010] with John Legend.

The latter garnered a pair of GRAMMY® Awards, namely "Best R&B Album" and "Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance" for "Hang On In There." In addition, his guitar powered The Roots's tastemaker-approved ...And Then You Shoot Your Cousin in 2014. Between countless sold-out live shows, he holds down guitar duties for the band nightly on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He also notably forces with Gibson Guitars to release his own signature SG model. Inciting widespread applause, Guitar Player has celebrated Kirk's "blazing fretboard work," and American Songwriter noted, "His wild, bending solos careen off the staccato, precise drum fills from the group's leader and drummer, Questlove."

Recorded at Electric Ladyland Studios, he dropped his debut Turbulent Times under the moniker Hundred Watt Heart. Of the latter, Rolling Stone applauded his "melodies that range from contemplative, blues-tipped and soulful to raw and raucous."

Now, he kicks off another chapter with his 2022 solo LP. Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the PandemicInterview: Ben Platt Talks 'Reverie' Tour & Performing After the Pandemic
September 23, 2022

BroadwayWorld caught up with Platt to discuss what audiences can expect from the new tour, the difference between performing for concert audiences opposed to musical theatre audiences, and what he's most looking forward to when taking on the role of Leo Frank in the upcoming City Center production of Parade.
Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'Taylor Young Band Release New Single 'Belong Together'
September 23, 2022

Following 2020s debut album Mercury Transit, Taylor Young Band has embarked on an interstellar journey of discovery. Powered by new instrumentation, new arrangements, and Taylor’s trademark disarming earnestness, “Belong Together” propels an artist grounded in the roots of Americana to the swirling mist beyond the stars.
Broadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This FallBroadway Watch Guide: Fall 2022 - Where to Watch Skylar Astin, Sheryl Lee Ralph & More on TV This Fall
September 23, 2022

The upcoming fall television season features an exciting lineup of Broadway stars starring in new and returning television series. From Skylar Astin's new CBS series So Help Me Todd to newly-minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph returning for the second season of Abbott Elementary, check out where and when you can watch Broadway stars on TV!
Lea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next WeekLea Michele to Perform From FUNNY GIRL on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week
September 23, 2022

The performance will mark the first televised performance from the musical. The Glee star is currently playing Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl at the August Wilson Theatre. The production also stars Tovah Feldshuh, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes.
Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'Quavo x Takeoff Reveal Pre-Save & Tracklist for Collaborative Debut Album 'Only Built For Infinity Links'
September 23, 2022

Quavo and Takeoff have released the tracklist for their new album 'Only Built For Infinity Links.' Quavo brings his triplet flows and personalized style to his solo releases. Takeoff is the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' became major streaming hits.