Cannons Share New Album 'Fever Dream'

The group also has an extensive list of tour dates through August.

Mar. 25, 2022  
Today, alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have released their new album Fever Dream. The 11-track LP features previously released singles "Ruthless," "Purple Sun," "Hurricane," and Alternative Radio Top 5 hit "Bad Dream."

Entirely written, produced, mixed, and mastered by CANNONS, Fever Dream hails straight from the hearts of Michelle Joy [vocals], Ryan Clapham [lead guitar], and Paul Davis [drums, keys]. The album provides the perfect combination of feel-good tracks ("Come Alive") and vulnerable anthems ("Goodbye," album closer "Lightning").

In speaking about the album, Michelle Joy says: "Fever Dream represents everything CANNONS is. There are some lonely songs, some longing songs, and some love songs. Over the last couple of years, writing lifted our spirits and provided a medium to escape reality. These songs kept us going, so I hope people will find a piece of themselves inside of the record. I've realized how important it is to feel connected to others and hope this album helps everyone feel a little less alone."

Following a breakout year in 2020 with their hit "Fire For You," CANNONS were a mainstay of 2021 with performances at various festivals including Lollapalooza, Life Is Beautiful, Outside Lands, and more. This month, the band kicked off their 31-date North American headline tour with two sold-out shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco on March 1 and 2, respectively, followed by stops in Chicago, New York, Washington D.C, and more before concluding on April 20. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Tour Dates

3/25/2022 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - PHILAMOCA (SOLD OUT)

3/26/2022 - WASHINGTON, DC - UNION STAGE (SOLD OUT)

3/28/2022 - TORONTO, ON - - VELVET UNDERGROUND (SOLD OUT)

3/29/2022 - PITTSBURGH, PA - - THUNDERBIRD CAFÉ & MUSIC HALL

3/30/2022 - CLEVELAND, OH - - MAHALL'S (SOLD OUT)

4/01/2022 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - - HIFI (SOLD OUT)

4/02/2022 - COLUMBUS, OH - - RUMBA (SOLD OUT)

4/04/2022 - NASHVILLE, TN - - BASEMENT EAST

4/05/2022 - ATLANTA, GA - - - TERMINAL WEST

4/07/2022 - BATON ROUGE, LA - CHELSEA LIVE

4/08/2022 - HOUSTON, TX - - SECRET GROUP (SOLD OUT)

4/09/2022 - FT. WORTH, TX - - TULIPS (SOLD OUT)

4/10/2022 - AUSTIN, TX - - - ANTONE'S (SOLD OUT)

4/12/2022 - PHOENIX, AZ - - - VALLEY BAR (SOLD OUT)

4/13/2022 - SANTA FE, NM - - MEOW WOLF (SOLD OUT)

4/15/2022 - SANTA ANA, CA - - CONSTELLATION ROOM (SOLD OUT)

4/16/2022 - SANTA BARBARA, CA - SOHO MUSIC CLUB (SOLD OUT)

4/18/2022 - PORTLAND, OR - - WONDER BALLROOM (SOLD OUT)

4/19/2022 - VANCOUVER, BC - - HOLLYWOOD THEATRE (SOLD OUT)

4/20/2022 - SEATTLE, WA - - - NEUMO'S (SOLD OUT)

5/11/2022 - VENICE, CA - - - THE VENICE WEST (SOLD OUT)

5/13/2022 - REDONDO BEACH, CA - BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL

7/23-7/24 - SEATTLE, WA - - - CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY

8/26/2022 - COLUMBUS, OH - - WONDERBUS FESTIVAL



