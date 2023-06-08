Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'

Celebrating 30 years of success, Candlebox – whose power anthems “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me” off their 1993 debut, self-titled album exploded onto the charts – has revealed their final studio album, titled The Long Goodbye, will be released on Friday, August 25th via Round Hill Records. More details on the project coming soon.

The news comes on the heels of the multi-platinum selling Seattle rock band gearing up to launch their final tour this weekend. Candlebox – Kevin Martin (lead vocals), Adam Kury (bass), Brian Quinn (guitar), Island Styles (guitar), BJ Kerwin (drums) – will be out on the road from June 10th through early fall crossing the country with fellow rockers 3 Doors Down as well as headlining shows as they say their final, and long, goodbye.

“Adam, BJ, Brian, Island and I are all super excited for everyone to hear this record,” shares front man Kevin Martin. “We pushed ourselves creatively as far as our hearts and souls would let us and created something that we’re incredibly excited about and very proud of. We can’t wait for the world to hear The Long Goodbye, the final chapter in a long and illustrious career for Candlebox. One last album on one last tour to wrap up 30 years of rock ‘n’ roll with a nice little bow.”

Following headlining shows in Evansville, Lexington and Pittsburgh this week, Candlebox joins 3 Doors Down as direct support on their 46-date Away From The Sun amphitheater tour on Wednesday, June 14th in Baltimore, which will take the two bands everywhere from Chicago, Detroit, Holmdel, Hartford, Sacramento, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver and Spokane to Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Raleigh, Charleston, Charlotte, Kansas City, Little Rock, Jacksonville, Tampa, Austin, Dallas and Houston, among many other places.

Additionally, Candlebox will headline venues all across the U.S. including West Hollywood (July 14 at the Troubadour), Long Island (June 29 at The Paramount), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Louisville, St. Louis, Richmond, and Tulsa. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates. Tickets are on sale now; visit https://www.candleboxrocks.com/tour for all details and to purchase.

The Long Goodbye follows the release of Candlebox’s live, acoustic album, Live at The Neptune, set for release on June 23rd via Pavement Records. PRESS HERE more info and to pre-order.

Emerging from Seattle’s burgeoning mid-90s grunge scene, Candlebox quickly found mainstream success with their deep, lyrically-driven melodies and big radio hooks, as evidenced by their massive hits “Far Behind,” “You” and “Cover Me” that propelled their self-titled debut album to sell more than 4 million copies worldwide.

Their follow-up album, Lucy, earned a platinum certification and solidified Candlebox as a tour de force in the thriving alt-rock scene. While the commercial success of the first album played a pivotal role in the band’s trajectory to the top, it was their raw and unapologetically honest live performances that ultimately solidified their place among Seattle’s elite.

In 1998, Candlebox released Happy Pills, which would be their last album before going on hiatus from 2000 to 2006. In 2008, the band reformed and released their fourth album, Into The Sun, and hit the road for the first time in 10 years, touring extensively and releasing Alive In Seattle, a live album that included tracks from every era of their career.

2016 marked the triumphant return of Candlebox with the release of Disappearing In Airports, a more classic rock-tinged album hailed by many critics and fans as their best work in years. Singles “Vexatious” and “Supernova” drove the album to debut at #9 on the Billboard Charts and spurred multiple U.S. and international tours including major festival appearances at Carolina Rebellion, Welcome To Rockville, and Lollapalooza Chile.

While these iconic rockers have been blazing full-steam since, releasing their latest album, Wolves, in 2021, Candlebox is now wrapping up their long and illustrious 30-year career with The Long Goodbye.

CANDLEBOX TOUR DATES

Saturday, June 10 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre ^

Sunday, June 11 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall ^

Tuesday, June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater ^

Wednesday, June 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion +

Friday, June 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Saturday, June 17 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

Sunday, June 18 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Outdoors ^

Wednesday, June 21 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +

Thursday, June 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe ^

Friday, June 23 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino (Outdoors) +

Saturday, June 24 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel +

Sunday, June 25 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom and Museum ^

Wednesday, June 28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

Thursday, June 29 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

Friday, June 30 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

Saturday, July 1 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater +

Wednesday, July 5 – Traverse City, MI @ National Cherry Festival 2023 +

Thursday, July 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

Friday, July 7 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights +

Saturday, July 8 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course +

Sunday, July 9 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

Thursday, July 13 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento +

Friday, July 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour ^

Saturday, July 15 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre +

Sunday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Resort Casino +

Tuesday, July 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +

Thursday, July 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre +

Friday, July 21 – Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel +

Sunday, July 23 – Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium +

Tuesday, July 25 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +

Thursday, July 27 – Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest +

Friday, July 28 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Wednesday, August 2 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

Thursday, August 3 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center ^

Friday, August 4 – Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena +

Saturday, August 5 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

Sunday, August 6 – Roanoke, VA @ Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridgers ^

Wednesday, August 9 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

Friday, August 11 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove +

Saturday, August 12 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fairgrounds Grandstand +

Sunday, August 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall ^

Wednesday, August 16 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater +

Friday, August 18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park +

Wednesday, August 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square +

Friday, August 25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

Saturday, August 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater +

Tuesday, August 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Wednesday, August 30 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park +

Friday, September 1 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium +

Saturday, September 2 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Wednesday, September 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre +

Thursday, September 7 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort ^

Friday, September 8 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena +

Saturday, September 9 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater +

Friday, September 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Saturday, September 16 – Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater +

Wednesday, September 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

Friday, September 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

Saturday, September 23 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land +

Saturday, October 21 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort +



^ indicates headlining show

+ indicates dates with 3 Doors Down

Photo Credit: Graham Fielder