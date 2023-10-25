Canadian Idol Finalist, Oliver Pigott Takes A Soulful Journey In New Song, Debut U.S. Single

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Canadian Folk & Soul artist Oliver Pigott takes listeners on a journey of self-reflection in his first US single, "Eyes My Daddy Gave Me," available everywhere now. A modern-day Jim Croce, Oliver Pigott - who has penned songs for television series and films including Lost Angels, Being Erica and The Next Step - releases an Americana-inspired song that transcends genres, offering listeners a soulful journey through life's trials and triumphs.

"The first song I wrote on American soil was 'Eyes My Daddy Gave Me,'" states Oliver Pigott. "As a new father of twin sons, I was aware of the responsibility that lay before me to guide them and lead the way." This sentiment forms the emotional core of the song, making it a touching tribute to the transformative power of fatherhood.

The song's genesis was particularly poignant for Pigott. "Having lost my father to cancer when I was eight, music was my way of remaining connected to his musical spirit," he revealed. It was in a quiet moment of reflection that the idea for the song emerged. "Sharing what I had with my wife, she encouraged me to highlight the line 'Eyes My Daddy Gave Me.' Within thirty minutes, the song emerged," he added.

With its emotive lyrics, soulful melodies, and Oliver Pigott's captivating vocals, "Eyes My Daddy Gave Me" is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene. "We are excited to see the impact of Oliver's first single in the United States," states Dawn DeJongh, owner of Burning Ground Entertainment. For more on Oliver Pigott, visit www.oliverpigott.com and follow him on social media @oliverpigottmusic.



