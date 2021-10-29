Camila Cabello Releases New Single 'Oh Na Na'

Camila Cabello has released her new single, "Oh Na Na", featuring Make Towers and Tainy.

The track is off of Cabello's upcoming album, "Familia". She released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July.

Listen to the new track here:

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at last months MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch Cabello perform "Don't Go Yet" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here: