Camila Cabello Announces 'Familia' Virtual Album Concert

Camila Cabello will celebrate the release of her new album, "Familia," by debuting a new virtual concert through TikTok. The concert will stream on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The singer confirmed the new concert through a new video on Twitter, which features her performing her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "Bam Bam."

Watch the new preview here:

Welcome to the family. Join me on @tiktok_us for a FAMILIA live album concert on April 7 at 4pm PT! https://t.co/PROFDflNyU pic.twitter.com/s3FZWDBQGI - camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 14, 2022

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed new song "La Buena Vista" during her Tiny Desk Concert.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".