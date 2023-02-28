Caitlin Rose Announces Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Combs

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose announced today a new batch of tour dates this spring. The full-band shows will be co-headlined with fellow Nashville favorite Andrew Combs. They'll kick off on May 30th in Louisville followed by stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia among others. Rose will also be out on the road next month supporting The Old 97's for several dates across the west coast.

Last fall, Rose made her long-awaited return with the release of CAZIMI, her first new album in nearly a decade. Co-produced with Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), it earned widespread critical acclaim including NPR Music, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian, Paste, Slate, Nashville Scene, and Stereogum who named it as their Album of the Week upon release.

Andrew Combs also released a new record this fall titled Sundays, available everywhere via Tone Tree/Loose Records. It was recorded entirely in mono on the heels of a mental breakdown that led Combs to the practice of transcendental meditation.

He moved away from the lush, maximalist Americana arrangements of his previous work and into darker territory, inhabiting a sparse, sometimes fuzzy sonic landscape with brooding woodwinds that invoke noir films of the past.

It garnered critical praise from NPR Music, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine, The Boot, PopMatters, and No Depression who declared "An underappreciated artist who continually re-examines himself, stretches, and ultimately evolves into someone new, Combs is, in some ways, a master of disguise, just as dexterous in his songwriting as the hook-heavy showman as he is the somber introvert.

TOUR DATES

03/15 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater #

03/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

03/17 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up #

03/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

03/19 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall #

03/22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

03/23 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge #

03/24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

03/25 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

03/26 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room #

03/27 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre #

03/28 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre #

03/29 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post #

03/30 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #

03/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

04/01 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren #

04/03 - Fayetteville, AK @ George's Majestic Lounge &

04/23 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/24 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

04/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/28 - London, UK @ EartH

05/30 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^^

05/31 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^^

06/01 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^^

06/02 - Newport, KY @ Southgate ^^

06/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi ^^

06/04 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^^

06/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^^

06/07 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^^

06/09 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar ^^

06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy ^^



# supporting The Old 97's

^^ co-headline with Andrew Combs

$ duo show