Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Caitlin Rose Announces Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Combs

Caitlin Rose Announces Co-Headline Tour With Andrew Combs

Rose will also be out on the road next month supporting The Old 97’s for several dates across the west coast.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlin Rose announced today a new batch of tour dates this spring. The full-band shows will be co-headlined with fellow Nashville favorite Andrew Combs. They'll kick off on May 30th in Louisville followed by stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland, DC, New York City, and Philadelphia among others. Rose will also be out on the road next month supporting The Old 97's for several dates across the west coast.

Last fall, Rose made her long-awaited return with the release of CAZIMI, her first new album in nearly a decade. Co-produced with Jordan Lehning (Andrew Combs, Caroline Spence, Rodney Crowell), it earned widespread critical acclaim including NPR Music, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Guardian, Paste, Slate, Nashville Scene, and Stereogum who named it as their Album of the Week upon release.

Andrew Combs also released a new record this fall titled Sundays, available everywhere via Tone Tree/Loose Records. It was recorded entirely in mono on the heels of a mental breakdown that led Combs to the practice of transcendental meditation.

He moved away from the lush, maximalist Americana arrangements of his previous work and into darker territory, inhabiting a sparse, sometimes fuzzy sonic landscape with brooding woodwinds that invoke noir films of the past.

It garnered critical praise from NPR Music, Brooklyn Vegan, American Songwriter, Atwood Magazine, The Boot, PopMatters, and No Depression who declared "An underappreciated artist who continually re-examines himself, stretches, and ultimately evolves into someone new, Combs is, in some ways, a master of disguise, just as dexterous in his songwriting as the hook-heavy showman as he is the somber introvert.

TOUR DATES

03/15 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater #
03/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #
03/17 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up #
03/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #
03/19 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall #
03/22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #
03/23 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge #
03/24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #
03/25 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #
03/26 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room #
03/27 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre #
03/28 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre #
03/29 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post #
03/30 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #
03/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
04/01 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren #
04/03 - Fayetteville, AK @ George's Majestic Lounge &
04/23 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/24 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
04/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/28 - London, UK @ EartH
05/30 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^^
05/31 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^^
06/01 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^^
06/02 - Newport, KY @ Southgate ^^
06/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi ^^
06/04 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^^
06/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^^
06/07 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^^
06/09 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar ^^
06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy ^^

# supporting The Old 97's
^^ co-headline with Andrew Combs
$ duo show



NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On Tides Photo
NY Hyperpop Producer Sadie Collabs With Wet (Joe Valley) On 'Tides'
sadie began using Ableton to experiment with production in her last year of college, heavily influenced by the compilations and releases from the UK collective PC Music. Inspired most by those pushing the boundaries of pop, her biggest influences range from the likes of Charli XCX, AG Cook, SOPHIE, Bladee, Bjork, and Kate Bush.
Declan ODonovan Shares Many Years From Now Photo
Declan O'Donovan Shares 'Many Years From Now'
Whitehorse’s Declan O’Donovan shares the live performance video of his latest single, “Many Years From Now”, taken from his forthcoming album Amok which is set for release in April. Declan sets off on tour this Wednesday, March 1st with the first night of his month-long residency at Cameron House, Toronto.
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for I Guess Its Love? Photo
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video for 'I Guess It's Love?'
Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single 'I GUESS IT'S LOVE?'. The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatras Classic, “Luck Be A Lady” Photo
Kane Kalas Releases His Rendition Of Frank Sinatra's Classic, “Luck Be A Lady”
Kane Kalas is a modern day Renaissance man. In addition to being a professional poker player, Kane has had tremendous success as a cryptocurrency and stock market investor, and is known for singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America at Philadelphia Phillies games, including at last season's World Series. He recently dropped a new single; a swinging cover of Sinatra's hit, 'Luck Be a Lady.'

From This Author - Michael Major


HBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? DocumentaryHBO Acquires HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR? Documentary
February 28, 2023

HBO Documentary Films has acquired worldwide and television streaming rights to the Academy Award®- nominated documentary short, HOW DO YOU MEASURE A YEAR?, from longtime HBO collaborator Jay Rosenblatt (HBO’s “When We Were Bullies,” “Phantom Limb,” “The Darkness of Day,” “Human Remains”).
Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.Photos: Michael B. Jordan & More Attend CREED III Premiere in L.A.
February 28, 2023

It was a star-studded night celebrating Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut with co-stars Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent and Phylicia Rashad also gracing the red carpet alongside Selenis Leyva, Spence Moore II, Thaddeus James Mixson, Jr., and José Benavidez. Check out photos from the premiere now!
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music SessionHardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
February 28, 2023

Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.
Cody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the YearCody Jinks Named Music Row's 2023 Independent Artist of the Year
February 28, 2023

The accolade adds to a historic year for Jinks, who recently launched his label, Late August Records, in an unprecedented deal with The Orchard. The label will continue to be led by Jinks and his longtime manager, Arthur Penhallow, Jr., with the addition of Stephanie Hudacek leading the label’s new Nashville office. 
UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows #1 Hit 'B.O.T.A' with New Single 'Better Love'
February 28, 2023

Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring – a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop.
share