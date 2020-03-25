Cage The Elephant Provides Score for New Film GOLD DUST

Kentucky-born band CAGE THE ELEPHANT, two-time Grammy Award winners and rock gods, have composed the score for a new comedy film, GOLD DUST.

The film, due for release April 7 by High Octane Pictures, is the brainchild of writer, director and star David Wall. The film tells of two friends on a treasure hunt in the desert.

The band, led by lead vocalist Matt Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath, guitarist and keyboardist Matthan Minster, bassist Daniel Tichenor, and drummer Jared Champion, recently picked up a Grammy for Best Rock Album at the 2020 Grammy Music Awards.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT, originally from Bowling Green, Kentucky, composed original music for the film - which will be available on DVD and Digital.





