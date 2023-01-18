Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cadence Shares New Pop-House Single 'Be What I Need'

The song is inspired by the German-born and Australian based producer’s time spent living in LA where the song was written.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Today the rising dance producer and songwriter Cadence has released "Be What I Need" an uplifting house anthem with bright synthpop flair that features guest vocals from Brooke Williams.

Inspired by the German-born and Australian based producer's time spent living in LA where the song was written, the track evokes the morning runs through Marina Del Rey and the sunsets on Venice Beach, which also inspired the beautiful photography on the single artwork.

While the track is built on dance music foundations, "Be What I Need" has strong melodic pop sensibilities, with Brooke's breathy vocals floating elegantly over the Ibiza-ready beats. Inspired by similar artists like Rufus Du Sol and Hayden James - the latter of whom helped Cadence polish the track's final details - "Be What I Need" shows Cadence coming into his own as a songwriter, primed with real potential for crossover outside of the dance music space.

Describing the inspiration behind the track, Cadence writes "Brooke & I wrote 'Be What I Need' about the first night out after a breakup, when you're just looking for someone to form a connection with, which could help you fill the void left by your heartbreak. The euphoric and uplifting chorus represents the moment of release, where you finally feel free again and begin to forget the heartache."

Born in Germany, but currently living in Melbourne, Australia, Cadence has quickly established himself as a name to watch in the country's flourishing electronic music scene. With a few sold out headline shows and more than 400,000 streams under his belt, Cadence has already made fans of his signature dance sound that is perfectly crafted for late summer nights.

Building on the success of smooth tracks like "So Familiar" - which combines acoustic guitar with a gentle house thump and pop melodies ala Maggie Rogers - Cadence looks to continue to expand into the world of pop music, inspired by similar artists like Rufus Du Sol, SG Lewis, Disclose, and Hayden James who have done the same.

The vibrant melodies, soul-stirring lyrics and dance grooves which have become staples of the Cadence sound have attracted support from some of the biggest names in Australian music and with an all-new live show ready for the stage, 2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for this exciting new act.

Listen to the new single here:



