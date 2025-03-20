Caamp Returns to the Stage with 2025 US Tour Kicking Off in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caamp has announced its 2025 Tour, which kicks off in Austin, TX, on May 29th. The US tour marks the Ohio-bred band’s first headline tour since 2023, and includes headlining shows at iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall (New York City), Greek Theatre (Los Angeles), The Salt Shed (Chicago), Ascend Amphitheater (Nashville) and more.

Artist pre-sale begins March 25th at 10am local time and general on sale begins March 28th at 10am local time. Caamp will donate $1 for each ticket sold to their Great Heights Movement, which supports charitable programs in the Columbus, OH area and beyond. Fans can register for the presale code now at caamptheband.com.

The tour follows the band’s – who SPIN hailed as “the Midwest’s Latest Folk-Rock Sensation” – recently released EP, Somewhere (2.21.25), and which includes new single “Let Things Go,” currently Top 10 on Mediabase’s AAA chart – watch the official live performance video here.

Band members Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall founded Caamp while attending Ohio University. Now, the group is based in Columbus, OH and also includes Matt Vinson on bass, Joseph Kavalec on keyboard and Nick Falk on drums. They have amassed more than 2.5 billion streams globally and charted multiple #1's at AAA and Americana radio. Their 2022 album Lavender Days made NPR’s “The Best Roots Music of 2022” list, and they have appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS Saturday Morning and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The band has also headlined sold-out shows and performed at major festivals around the world including Newport Folk Festival, Shaky Knees, Under The Big Sky, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Life is Beautiful and many more. After a three-year hiatus from releasing new music, look for much more to come from Caamp in 2025.

Caamp 2025 Tour Dates:

May 29 | Moody Amphitheater | Austin, TX

May 30 | 713 Music Hall | Houston, TX

June 1 | The Bomb Factory | Dallas, TX

June 3 | Stifel Theatre | St. Louis, MO

June 5 | The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

June 6 | The Salt Shed | Chicago, IL

June 8 | Surly Brewing Festival Field | Minneapolis, MN

June 12 | Jacobs Pavilion | Cleveland, OH

June 14 | MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

June 18 | Westville Music Bowl | New Haven, CT

June 20 | The Anthem | Washington, DC

July 16 | The Greek Theatre | Los Angeles, CA

July 18 | Santa Barbara Bowl | Santa Barbara, CA

July 19 | The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley | Berkeley, CA

July 22 | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre | Nampa, ID

July 24 | Granary Live | Salt Lake City, UT

July 26 | Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre | Greenwood Village, CO

July 29 | BIG SKY Brewing Amphitheatre | Missoula, MT

Aug. 1 | Dune Peninsula | Tacoma, WA

Aug. 2 | Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

Aug. 26 | St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

Aug. 28 | Asheville Yards | Asheville, NC

Aug. 30 | Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC

Aug. 31 | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | Wilmington, NC

Sept. 4 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN

Sept. 5 | Fox Theatre | Atlanta, GA

Sept. 7 | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre | Charlotte, NC

Sept. 10 | Skyline Stage at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 12 | Radio City Music Hall | New York, NY

Photo Credit: Cooper Baumgartner

