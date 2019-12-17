Caamp Performs On CBS THIS MORNING SATURDAY

This past Saturday, the Columbus, Ohio band Caamp delivered an incredible performance of "By and By" from their recently released and critically acclaimed album of the same name on CBS This Morning Saturday. You can watch their performance of "By and By" as well as a performance of "So Cool" from their 2018 album Boys , and "Mockingbird Song" from their 2016 self titled album online now.

Watch the performance below!

In week one of their release, Caamp made multiple chart debuts. By and By (out now on Mom+Pop) entered the Billboard Top 200, was the #1 Heatseeker, #1 on the New Artist Alternative Albums, top 5 vinyl album sales for the week and entered the Alternative and Emerging Artist charts. Caamp's first impact at radio builds on their existing streaming success of over 524 million combined streams to date.

Caamp recently scored their first #1 at radio with their single " Peach Fuzz" and made their late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! NPR Music crowned "Peach Fuzz" one of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2019 and Pop Matters ranked By and By one of The 20 Best Folk Albums of 2019. After a victorious festival season playing Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more, Caamp kicked off a major US headlining tour on September 24th and have sold out show after show. Tour highlights include multi-night stints at Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Basement East in Nashville, Royale in Boston, and Brooklyn Steel. The band will conclude their 2019 North American tour on December 31st with three back-to-back sold out shows in their hometown of Columbus at the Newport Music Hall.

Caamp has also announced new tour dates which will kick off in the spring of 2020 and including dates with The Lumineers and stops in Madison, Portland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Charleston and more. See all tour dates below.

REMAINING 2019 DATES

12/27/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/28/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

12/31/2019 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall **SOLD OUT**

NEW 2020 DATES

01/29/2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer **SOLD OUT**

01/30/2020 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

01/31/2020 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club **SOLD OUT**

03/03/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Civic Theatre *

03/04/2020 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn * **SOLD OUT**

03/06/2020 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/07/2020 - Savannah, GA - Savannah Stopover

03/08/2020 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall * **SOLD OUT**

03/11/2020 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre *

03/13/2020 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater *

03/14/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue * **SOLD OUT**

03/15/2020 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman *

03/18/2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation at the Intersection *

03/20/2020 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

03/21/2020 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall *

03/27/2020 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre # **SOLD OUT**

03/28/2020 - Baltimore, ME - Ram's Head Live #

03/29/2020 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes # **SOLD OUT**

03/31/2020 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall (Ballroom) #

04/02/2020 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom #

04/03/2020 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom # **SOLD OUT**

04/04/2020 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

04/06/2020 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater #

04/07/2020 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom #

04/09/2020 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre #

04/10/2020 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee #

06/02/2020 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ~

06/05/2020 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ~

06/06/2020 - Saratoga Springs, NY ~

06/10/2020 - Gilford, NJ @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ~

06/12/2020 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

07/16/2020 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

* - w. Support from Bendigo Fletcher

# - w. Support from The Ballroom Thieves

~ - w. The Lumineers

! - w. Trampled By Turtles and Erin Rae





Related Articles View More Music Stories