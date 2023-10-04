COWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour Dates

Cowboy Junkies dates originally scheduled for October 3 in Toronto, October 4 in Kingston, and October 5 in Peterborough have been rescheduled.

Tickets for the October shows are valid for the November shows. Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for any further questions.

Cowboy Junkies Tour Dates

November 20, 2023 – Kingston, ON: Grand Theatre

November 21 2023 – Peterborough, ON: Showplace Performance Centre

November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Danforth Music Hall