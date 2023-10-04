COWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour Dates

Tickets for the October shows are valid for the November shows.  

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

COWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour Dates

Cowboy Junkies dates originally scheduled for October 3 in Toronto, October 4 in Kingston, and October 5 in Peterborough have been rescheduled.

Tickets for the October shows are valid for the November shows.  Ticket holders are advised to contact their point of purchase for any further questions.

Cowboy Junkies Tour Dates

November 20, 2023 – Kingston, ON: Grand Theatre

November 21  2023 – Peterborough, ON: Showplace Performance Centre

November 22, 2023 – Toronto, ON: Danforth Music Hall



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Acclaimed Jazz Saxophonist Nick Stefanacci Releases Holiday Single Christmas Eve Photo
Acclaimed Jazz Saxophonist Nick Stefanacci Releases Holiday Single 'Christmas Eve'

Get into the holiday spirit with jazz saxophonist Nick Stefanacci's latest single 'Christmas Eve.' Featuring the smooth vocals of Rich Aveo, this holiday gem is a sneak peek of Stefanacci's upcoming EP, Secrets. Preorder the single now and be captivated by his soulful sound.

2
Kid Koi Drops New Single Ooh La La Photo
Kid Koi Drops New Single 'Ooh La La'

“Ooh La La” was written by Sota Koike and produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Jean-Luc McMurtry at VLV Media & Records. It’s the perfect addition to your playlist for picturesque drives. So, roll down your windows, turn up the volume, and let Kid Koi's 'Ooh La La' be the soundtrack to your next adventure.

3
Drew Haley Releases New EP And Music Video Titled Dont Mess With Mama Photo
Drew Haley Releases New EP And Music Video Titled 'Don't Mess With Mama'

Drew Haley has released her long-anticipated EP 'Don't Mess With Mama.' The EP was released with an accompanying music video for the title track.

4
Strawberry Guy Adds Strings to Mrs. Magic & Second LA Date to US Tour Photo
Strawberry Guy Adds Strings to 'Mrs. Magic' & Second LA Date to US Tour

This time, recording at Peter Gabriel’s idyllic Real World Studios with Manchester’s Northern Session Collective, “Mrs. Magic (Strings Version)” sounds even more sumptuous and surreal — you can just burrow into that string sound. The trip to Real World marks a first foray into studio recording for Strawberry Guy.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

THE ARTFUL DODGER Series With Tim Minchin & More Coming to HuluTHE ARTFUL DODGER Series With Tim Minchin & More Coming to Hulu
KIMMEL Returns as Monday's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show With Its Most-Watched Season Premiere in 6 YearsKIMMEL Returns as Monday's No. 1 Late-Night Talk Show With Its Most-Watched Season Premiere in 6 Years
COWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour DatesCOWBOY JUNKIES Announce Rescheduled Ontario Tour Dates
Starz Greenlights THE HUNTING WIVES Series Based on NovelStarz Greenlights THE HUNTING WIVES Series Based on Novel

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN