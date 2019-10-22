CMA's INTRODUCING NASHVILLE Series Sells Out Across Europe

The Country Music Association's international artist-focused touring series Introducing Nashville just wrapped a successful run in Europe and the U.K. The 10-date tour made stops throughout October in Oslo, Stockholm, Hamburg, Berlin, Amsterdam, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow and Brighton before wrapping with a sold-out performance at London's Cadogan Hall during Country Music Week.



With ticket sales nearly doubling in every market since last year's European and U.K. tour, audiences flocked to see Nashville artists Danielle Bradbery, Devin Dawson (on the European leg), Travis Denning, Walker Hayes (on the U.K. leg) and Rachel Wammack. Selling out a number of shows including London, Oslo, Glasgow and Brighton, these Nashville artists introduced audiences to new music and had them singing along to the songs they knew.



In each city, audiences were captivated by the show's intimate Nashville-style writer's round, with artists appearing on stage together in an acoustic lineup, sharing their stories as they performed their songs.



In Europe, Dawson and Denning engaged in fun banter, relishing the opportunity to join in on each other's songs including "God's Country," written by Dawson and recorded by Blake Shelton, as well as Denning's "After A Few," while Bradbery and Wammack impressed audiences with their ballads and vocal range. Bradbery wrapped most nights with her hit "Worth It," while Wammack enjoyed introducing audiences to her song "Damage." On the U.K. stops, the crowd was very interactive during Hayes' songs, holding their own as he let them sing the words without him at times. The raw, unrehearsed show often created moments of fun on stage, giving audiences a peak into these artists lives as songwriters and performers. The final show of the tour ended with a standing ovation from an enthusiastic crowd in London.



For all artists on the lineup, it was the first time visiting a number of the cities on the tour. Performing as part of the Introducing Nashville tour has provided a great platform to develop their audiences abroad.



With this European and U.K. run of Introducing Nashville coming to a close, CMA is thrilled to announce it will present a lineup of three artists on the mainstage as part of Country To Country festival in March 2020. Introducing Nashville Mainstage will be the opening slot on C2C and feature Nashville artists Abby Anderson, Eric Paslay and Tenille Townes, performing for audiences in London, Glasgow, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dublin.



"It's been a pleasure for CMA to tour these artists and have them introduce international audiences to the music and songwriting artistry that's current in Nashville right now," says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations and Development. "The increased interest in the tour and the artists has been fantastic and we are excited about taking it to the next level with the opportunity to present Introducing Nashville as part of C2C's mainstage line up in March."



This marks CMA's eighth year partnering with C2C to bring Country Music to dedicated fans in international territories.

Get tickets here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories