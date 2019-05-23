CMA Fest Reveals Xfinity Fan Fair X Stage Lineups
CMA Fest has announced additional performances and appearances at Xfinity Fan Fair X, CMA Fest's Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience, where fans get up close and personal with their favorite artists. Xfinity Fan Fair X returns to Music City Center for action-packed entertainment daily from 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, featuring three stages with artist panels and performances, meet-and-greets, music and lifestyle exhibits, prize giveaways and more. Admission to Xfinity Fan Fair X is open to all four-day CMA Fest pass holders and Xfinity Fan Fair X ticket holders. Tickets can be purchased for $10 per day or $25 for all four days at CMAfest.com/tickets.
The CMA Close Up Stage's Artist of the Day sessions feature Trisha Yearwood (Thursday), Old Dominion (Friday), Chris Young (Saturday) and Tracy Lawrence (Sunday). As one of the biggest draws to Xfinity Fan Fair X each day, the Artist of the Day sessions spotlight Country Music's biggest acts offering a unique glimpse into their lives and careers.
Dayton Duncan, writer/producer of the forthcoming Ken Burns documentary "Country Music," will be joined by Country artists Kathy Mattea, Ketch Secor, Ricky Skaggs and Marty Stuart on the CMA Close Up Stage on Sunday for a conversation about the 16-hour film series, set to air on PBS starting Sunday, Sept. 15.
Additional programming for the CMA Close Up Stage includes:
• Performances with Billy Ray Cyrus, LOCASH, Song Suffragettes, Rita Wilson with Kristian Bush and more.
• The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum presents an interview with 2019 inductee Ray Stevens, hosted by Peter Cooper.
• "Telling All My Secrets" with Mitchell Tenpenny
• "Life on the Road" with LANCO
• "Off the Road" with Runaway June
• "Jesus Calling" Presents Conversations with Randy and Mary Travis.
• "Off the Mound" with MLB Network's Ryan Dempster
• CMA KixStart Artist Scholarship Panel with Kassi Ashton, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers.
• First-Ever Budweiser x Kassi Ashton Fashion Collaboration
• Meet the Stars Behind the "Breakthrough" Motion Picture Soundtrack with Chrissy Metz, Mickey Guyton, Diane Warren and Devon Franklin.
• TG Sheppard - Nothin' But The Hits
The Radio Disney Country Stage returns to Xfinity Fan Fair X Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9, hosted by Radio Disney Country's Betsy Spina and Radio Disney Country's "Let the Girls Play" hosts Kalie Shorr and Savannah Keyes, with performances daily from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM featuring Tenille Arts, Olivia Barker, Gabby Barrett, Blanco Brown, Bailey Bryan, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Walker Hayes, Honey County, Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Tegan Marie, Mignon, Jenna Paulette, Stephanie Quayle, Runaway June, Smithfield, Alana Springsteen, Christina Taylor, Temecula Road, Tenille Townes and Rachel Wammack.
The Spotlight Stage once again showcases more than 50 emerging acts performing acoustic sets and hosting meet-and-greets daily from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9 with a lineup including Tommy Ash, Lyn Avenue, Megan Barker, Maggie Baugh, Renee Blair, Blue Honey, Marty Brown, Joe Buck, Campbell Station, CC & The Boys, Rachel Curtis, Rye Davis, Josh Dorr, Alexis Ebert, Chris Gantry, Alissa Griffith, Honey County, Preston James, Paulina Jayne, JoLivi, John King, AJ Kross, Maddie Leigh, Lockeland, Sandra Lynn, Maybe April, Madeline Merlo, Emily Minor, Blake O'Connor, Olivia Ooms, O'SHEA, Dylan Raymond, Tyler Reeve, The Reklaws, Reverie Lane, Travis Rice, Ava Rowland, Kaylee Rose, Ben Rue, Kaylee Rutland, Payton Smith, Royal South, J.D. Shelburne, CJ Solar, Carson Taare, Terra Bella, Adam Wakefield, Maddie Wilson, Aubrey Wollett, Adam Yarger and Zoee & The Band.
All stage lineups are available in the Official CMA Fest App. All artist lineups are subject to change.
Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.
Don't miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Fest App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it's announced.
A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Single night tickets for Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater, in addition to single and four-day tickets for Xfinity Fan Fair X, are available at CMAfest.com.
The entire CMA Fest 2019 merchandise line is now available online at shop.cmafest.com. Show up ready to go by ordering official CMA Fest necessities like sunglasses, a water bottle, sunscreen, a waterproof blanket and more. Order by Tuesday, May 28 to receive in time for the festival. Fans will also be able to purchase official merchandise at several locations across the festival footprint in June.
For a chance to win a trip for two to CMA Fest in 2020, Country Music fans can register for CMA Fest Fan Access presented by Budweiser. Registrants will receive a QR code to scan throughout CMA Fest for even more chances to win prizes, including a trip for two to the 2019 CMA Awards. For chances to win access to select artist meet-and-greets inside Xfinity Fan Fair X and admission for special performances in the HGTV Lodge, fans must enter the Ultimate Fan Experiences Drawing between Tuesday, May 28 (10:00 AM/CT) and Thursday, May 30 (10:00 AM/CT). All participants will be notified by email and text on Friday, May 31 after 10:00 AM/CT to log into their Fan Access account to see if they're a winner. All prizes must be claimed by Monday, June 3 (12:00 PM/CT) or they will be awarded to another participant.