CJ Solar Sets Date for New EP

CJ Solar has doubly-good news for his fans, as he has set May 1, 2020 as the date his long-awaited Coming My Way EP will be available. He also revealed his touching new single, "Watered Down Whiskey," was released to Country radio today.

Listen below!

"A lot of folks have heard me play these songs either on the road or online during the quarantine, and I'm excited to finally have the whole package available for everyone to hear," said CJ. "There's a ton of heart and soul in these songs, and I hope that comes through with every listen."

CJ co-wrote all six cuts in the collection, which follows his Get Away With It and Hard One To Turn Down EPs. He co-wrote "Watered Down Whiskey" with Charlie Berry and partnered with Smith Ahnquist, Brent Anderson, Jordan Brooker, Jacob Davis, Bob DiPiero, Mark Fuhrer, Jason Gantt, Michael Hardy, Neil Medley and Jake Mitchell on the other five songs.

"Watered Down Whiskey" follows his first Top 10 hit, "Coming My Way," which also peaked at #31 on the Billboard Indicator Chart. The song deals with being crushed after a breakup and no one new quite measuring up to that last relationship.

A native of Baton Rouge, CJ grew up with Country, Southern rock and Delta blues pumping through his veins. He has shared the stage with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special, Hank Jr. and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a "Songs I Wish I'd Written" trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen's #1 hit "Up Down." He co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore" and Jameson Rodgers' current Top 30 Hit "Some Girls." He has had cuts by Jerrod Niemann, Justin Moore and others. Taste of Country named CJ as one of their "5 Country Artists to Watch," and Rolling Stone Country listed him as one of their "New Artists You Need To Know."





Related Articles View More Music Stories