CHVRCHES Release 'Cry Little Sister' Cover For NIGHTBOOKS on Netflix

CHVRCHES has released their cover of Gerard McMann's cult-classic "Cry Little Sister," recorded for the new Netflix film Nightbooks.

Originally made famous as the theme music from 1987's The Lost Boys, CHVRCHES add synth textures & ethereal vocals to create a hauntingly beautiful rendition of a timeless classic. The song will be featured on the film's soundtrack, which also includes the score from Michael Abels (Get Out, Us).

"We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved. Cinema - horror in particular - has always been a big part of CHVRCHES behind the scenes," the band shared. "We have talked about covering Cry Little Sister for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it."

Nightbooks is out now on Netflix.

Listen to the new track here: