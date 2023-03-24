CB30 Releases New Track Someone Else's Summer

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The release follows CB30's wistful recent track "Should've Been."

Mar. 24, 2023  

Buena Vista Records' emerging duo CB30 are sharing a brand-new track, "Someone Else's Summer," out everywhere today. Piano, guitars, and the pair's vocal harmonies combine on the song to paint a nostalgic picture of a summer love that ended too soon.

"Someone Else's Summer" is written by Ben Williams, Colin Healy and Patrick Murphy, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni. The release follows CB30's wistful recent track "Should've Been."

The duo, comprised of brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, are crisscrossing the country on tour with Kidd G. Hitting major markets through spring and summer, fans can purchase tickets here.

Listen to the new single here:

CB30 Tour Dates

March 30 - Nashville, TN - Live Oak*
April 14 - Tifton, GA - Terminal South
April 15 - Lakeland, FL - Wild Greg's Saloon
April 20 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel
April 21 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's
April 22 - Greenville, SC - Cowboy Up Nightclub
April 28 - Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo
April 29 - Durant, OK - Bubba's Brewhouse
April 30 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
May 4 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
May 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
May 6 - Plano, TX - Legacy Hall
June 9 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks
June 11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
June 14 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage
June 15 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford
June 16 - Harrisburg, PA - House of Music Arts & Culture
June 17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
June 23 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery
July 28 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

*= date not part of Kidd G tour

About CB30

As duo CB30, brothers Christian and Brody Clementi are known for their fresh sound and harmony-driven country melodies. Growing up in Nashville surrounded by music, they began writing songs and performing at local charity events at a young age before signing to Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville.

The duo has continually grown their fanbase on the road with high-profile performances including Stagecoach, opening stadium shows for Luke Bryan, and are currently sharing the bill with Kidd G. With the release of new music including latest tracks "Just Fall," "Don't Say Goodnight," and "Now We're Talkin'," plus a staggering 2.7 million TikTok followers, CB30 is making their mark.



