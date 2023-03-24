CB30 Releases New Track Someone Else's Summer

Buena Vista Records' emerging duo CB30 are sharing a brand-new track, "Someone Else's Summer," out everywhere today. Piano, guitars, and the pair's vocal harmonies combine on the song to paint a nostalgic picture of a summer love that ended too soon.

"Someone Else's Summer" is written by Ben Williams, Colin Healy and Patrick Murphy, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni. The release follows CB30's wistful recent track "Should've Been."

The duo, comprised of brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, are crisscrossing the country on tour with Kidd G. Hitting major markets through spring and summer, fans can purchase tickets here.

Listen to the new single here:

CB30 Tour Dates

March 30 - Nashville, TN - Live Oak*

April 14 - Tifton, GA - Terminal South

April 15 - Lakeland, FL - Wild Greg's Saloon

April 20 - Jacksonville, NC - The Tarheel

April 21 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

April 22 - Greenville, SC - Cowboy Up Nightclub

April 28 - Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo

April 29 - Durant, OK - Bubba's Brewhouse

April 30 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

May 4 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

May 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

May 6 - Plano, TX - Legacy Hall

June 9 - Bristol, TN - Sidetracks

June 11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

June 14 - Concord, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Stage

June 15 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford

June 16 - Harrisburg, PA - House of Music Arts & Culture

June 17 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

June 23 - Superior, WI - Earth Rider Brewery

July 28 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

*= date not part of Kidd G tour

About CB30

As duo CB30, brothers Christian and Brody Clementi are known for their fresh sound and harmony-driven country melodies. Growing up in Nashville surrounded by music, they began writing songs and performing at local charity events at a young age before signing to Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville.

The duo has continually grown their fanbase on the road with high-profile performances including Stagecoach, opening stadium shows for Luke Bryan, and are currently sharing the bill with Kidd G. With the release of new music including latest tracks "Just Fall," "Don't Say Goodnight," and "Now We're Talkin'," plus a staggering 2.7 million TikTok followers, CB30 is making their mark.