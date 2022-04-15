CAAMP Share New Single 'Appletree Blues'

Caamp have shared "Apple Tree Blues," the newest song to be released off their forthcoming album Lavender Days (June 24th via Mom & Pop).

Taylor Meier, the band's lead singer, describes the song as "one of those songs that just kind of tumbled out in one breath. Raspberry velvet hit my notebook and the song wrote itself. The band helped to decorate it so well, and I love how the ending fades like riding a bike over a hill. We hope you somersault to it."

Lavender Days was produced by Caamp and Beatriz Artola (Fleet Foxes, Adele, Sharon Van Etten). Initial recording took place at Sylvan Esso's studio just outside of Durham, NC beginning in February of 2021, where together Caamp workshopped the songs and began principal tracking, bringing in friends like Nathaniel Rateliff and Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield to contribute vocals.

When it was time to finish the record, the boys headed home to Columbus, OH to wrap it up, with help from Artola, the way they always have, in their humble home studio - just them and their instruments, in their hometown. Lavender Days is available for pre-order here including an exclusive clear vinyl via the band's website.

Caamp recently announced additional tour dates, taking them to bigger-than-ever venues for the band, including their first arena headline show at Nationwide Arena in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio on October 21st. The Lavender Days Tour will kick off on July 5th in San Diego and highlights include The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 6th and Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 3rd.

In addition to their new headlining dates, Caamp will be out on tour supporting The Lumineers throughout May and June - highlights include two nights at Forest Hills Stadium in New York on June 17th and 18th and a final bow later in the year at Wrigley Field in Chicago on September 3rd. All tour dates listed below. Support acts include The Heartless Bastards, Futurebirds, Houndmouth, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, Parker Louis and Cous. See tour dates below. All tickets are on sale now.

Caamp hails from Columbus, Ohio and was founded by Taylor Meier and Evan Westfall who grew up together. They launched the band out of Athens, OH where Meier was attending Ohio University. Caamp has released three previous full lengths - their self-titled 2016 debut, 2018's Boys and their most recent release of By and By (Mom + Pop) in 2019.

Since the release of By and By there has been an EP, Live From Newport Music Hall, and singles "Fall, Fall, Fall" and "Officer of Love" in 2020. The band has amassed over 590 million streams globally as well as achieved multiple #1's at AAA radio. They have headlined sold out shows and performed at major festivals around the world including Firefly, Shaky Knees, Forecastle, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits, Great Escape and many more. Caamp has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning Saturday and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

