Bryan Adams to Release Super Deluxe Version of 'So Happy It Hurts' Plus Re-Recordings of Classic Hits

On October 28th, acclaimed singer/songwriter Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) - a 2CD set featuring his latest studio album.

The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts. This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below.

Bryan Adams Albums This Year

- Classic (Parts 1&2) - a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching.

- Pretty Woman - The Musical featuring 16 songs

- So Happy It Hurts featuring 12 new songs

Photo credit: Bryan Adams